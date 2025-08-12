Trending
Music
Aug. 12, 2025 / 9:44 AM

'Golden' from 'KPop Demon Hunters' tops Billboard Hot 100

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
"Golden" from the "KPop Demon Hunters" soundtrack topped the Billboard Hot 100 list. Photo courtesy of Netflix
"Golden" from the "KPop Demon Hunters" soundtrack topped the Billboard Hot 100 list. Photo courtesy of Netflix

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The song "Golden" from the animated film KPop Demon Hunters topped the Billboard Hot 100 list for the week of Aug. 16.

The movie, which arrived on Netflix in June, follows the fictional K-pop group HUNTR/X as they sing to sold-out stadiums and moonlight as demon slayers.

In the feature, the band features Rumi (Arden Cho), Mira (May Hong) and Zoey (Ji-young Yoo).

EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI are the real-life singers who perform "Golden" and the other songs in the film.

"Golden" has been streamed more than 3 billion times globally.

The song describes the process of overcoming self-doubt and stepping into purpose.

"I'm done hiding, now I'm shining like I'm born to be," they sing.

May Hong told UPI that it was "a pleasure" to see the music braided into the acting.

"Then you're like whoa, I'm even cooler than I thought," she said.

K-pop stars walk the red carpet

Lisa, of Blackpink, arrives on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards at the UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y., on September 11, 2024. Lisa recently released a performance video for her solo single "Moonlit Floor." Photo by Derek C. French/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Taylor Swift announces 12th album: 'The Life of a Showgirl'
Music // 2 hours ago
Taylor Swift announces 12th album: 'The Life of a Showgirl'
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift is making new music. The pop icon, 35, shared that fans can now pre-order the album "The Life of Showgirl," during an episode of "New Heights."
SHINee's Key releases 'Hunter' solo album, music video
Music // 2 hours ago
SHINee's Key releases 'Hunter' solo album, music video
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Key, a member of the South Korean boy band SHINee, has released new music. He dropped his album "Hunter" Monday, as well as a music video for the title track.
Demi Lovato joins Jonas Brothers at their tour kick off
Music // 1 day ago
Demi Lovato joins Jonas Brothers at their tour kick off
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Demi Lovato surprised fans by joining the Jonas Brothers during their first show on the "Jonas20: Greetings From Your Hometown Tour" in New Jersey Sunday.
Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 3 days ago
Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' tops U.S. album chart
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Country music star Morgan Wallen's "I'm the Problem" is the No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday. This is Wallen's fourth studio record.
MGK releases new album, 'Vampire Diaries' music video
Music // 3 days ago
MGK releases new album, 'Vampire Diaries' music video
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- MGK, formerly Machine Gun Kelly, released his new album and a music video Friday. "Vampire Diaries" is the fifth song on the album, titled "Lost Americana."
Jonas Brothers release new album, perform on 'Today'
Music // 4 days ago
Jonas Brothers release new album, perform on 'Today'
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The Jonas Brothers released their new album, "Greetings From Your Hometown," and performed on "Today" on Friday. The band also appeared Thursday on "Tonight."
Zach Bryan, Kings of Leon team up on 'Bowery'
Music // 3 days ago
Zach Bryan, Kings of Leon team up on 'Bowery'
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Zach Bryan teamed up with Kings of Leon on a new song, "Bowery," released Friday alongside a music video that shows the musicians in a recording session.
Laufey addresses beauty standards in new single 'Snow White'
Music // 4 days ago
Laufey addresses beauty standards in new single 'Snow White'
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Icelandic singer Laufey dropped a new single, "Snow White," and accompanying music video about impossible beauty standards and the pain of not feeling enough.
Doja Cat teases 'Jealous Type,' first single from new album
Music // 4 days ago
Doja Cat teases 'Jealous Type,' first single from new album
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Doja Cat is teasing new music. The singer, 29, released a 30-second snippet of her song "Jealous Type" on Thursday, which will appear on her upcoming album.
Girl group Vcha reintroduces itself as Girlset
Music // 4 days ago
Girl group Vcha reintroduces itself as Girlset
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- The girl group Vcha is back with a new name. The band, created by JYP Entertainment, is reintroducing itself as Girlset and teasing new music due Aug. 29.

Trending Stories

'Alien' star Timothy Olyphant: Scary AI tech is on our doorstep
'Alien' star Timothy Olyphant: Scary AI tech is on our doorstep
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry sign new deal with Netflix
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry sign new deal with Netflix
Taylor Swift announces 12th album: 'The Life of a Showgirl'
Taylor Swift announces 12th album: 'The Life of a Showgirl'
Bruce Springsteen biopic to premiere at New York Film Festival
Bruce Springsteen biopic to premiere at New York Film Festival
'Swiped' trailer chronicles founding of Bumble dating app
'Swiped' trailer chronicles founding of Bumble dating app

Follow Us