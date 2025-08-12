'Golden' from 'KPop Demon Hunters' tops Billboard Hot 100

"Golden" from the "KPop Demon Hunters" soundtrack topped the Billboard Hot 100 list. Photo courtesy of Netflix

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The song "Golden" from the animated film KPop Demon Hunters topped the Billboard Hot 100 list for the week of Aug. 16.

The movie, which arrived on Netflix in June, follows the fictional K-pop group HUNTR/X as they sing to sold-out stadiums and moonlight as demon slayers.

In the feature, the band features Rumi (Arden Cho), Mira (May Hong) and Zoey (Ji-young Yoo).

EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI are the real-life singers who perform "Golden" and the other songs in the film.

"Golden" has been streamed more than 3 billion times globally.

The song describes the process of overcoming self-doubt and stepping into purpose.

"I'm done hiding, now I'm shining like I'm born to be," they sing.

May Hong told UPI that it was "a pleasure" to see the music braided into the acting.

"Then you're like whoa, I'm even cooler than I thought," she said.

