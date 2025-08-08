Trending
Aug. 8, 2025 / 11:09 AM

Zach Bryan, Kings of Leon team up on 'Bowery'

By Jessica Inman
Zach Bryan shows off his New Male Artist of the Year Award at the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2023. He teamed up with Kings of Leon for a new song out Friday. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Zach Bryan has teamed up with Kings of Leon on a new song.

He released "Bowery" Friday and a music video that shows the musicians in an apparent recording session.

The music video is shown in black-and-white as the group sings about a potential one-night stand.

"You picked the wrong one, if you're in it for the long run. And I got the passion, but I don't give it away," they sing. "But when the time's right, I'm a hell of a good night. I'll make you burn bright as the heat of the day."

In an Instagram post promoting the song, Bryan called the collaboration the "honor of my life."

He released his self-titled album in 2023.

