Music
Aug. 8, 2025 / 3:11 PM

MGK releases new album, 'Vampire Diaries' music video

By Jessica Inman
Machine Gun Kelly arrives for the American Music Awards in May. He released his new album, "Lost Americana," on Friday. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- MGK, formerly Machine Gun Kelly, released his new album and a music video Friday.

"Vampire Diaries" is the fifth song on the album, titled Lost Americana.

In the music video, MGK appears shirtless in a museum, as an apparent exhibit known as "Rekab Nosloc Vampire" from 13 B.C. "Rekab Nosloc" spells out his given name, Colson Baker, but backwards.

He dances and sings in the facility about longing for a different life than the one he's known.

"Take me out, there's so much I haven't seen. Don't let me rot inside this town," he sings.

His choreographer, Sean Bankhead, commented on an Instagram post promoting the video.

"You learned this in two days and shot this on Tuesday. Hella proud fam," he said.

MGK previously performed "Vampire Diaries," along with "Outlaw Overture," on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

"Something's going on in the stars where, like, good things keep happening," MGK said at the time.

His album also includes the songs: Cliche," "Miss Sunshine," "Don't Wait Run Fast," "Goddamn," "Sweet Coraline," "Indigo," "Starman," Tell Me What's Up," "Can't Stay Here," "Treading Water" and "Orpheus."

MGK said the album is dedicated to their "honorary member" Dingo.

"It's the last piece of music he heard from us before he passed and he's been an honorary member of our band since day 1," he wrote. "Tonight's release isn't the same without a legendary christening from him but his spirit is all over the project. Get in your car this weekend, start driving and press play; it's time for Lost Americana."

