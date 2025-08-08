Trending
Laufey addresses beauty standards in new single 'Snow White'

By Jessica Inman
Laufey released a single and music video for "Snow White" on Friday. File Photo by Angelina Katsanis/UPI
Laufey released a single and music video for "Snow White" on Friday. File Photo by Angelina Katsanis/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Icelandic singer Laufey dropped a new single and accompanying music video ahead of her album's arrival Aug. 22.

In "Snow White," she sings about impossible beauty standards and the pain of not feeling enough.

"The world is a sick place, at least for a girl," she sings. "The people want beauty. Skinny always wins, and I don't have enough of it. I'll never have enough of it."

The music video shows Laufey, 26, in a white dress with dark green rain boots.

"Sometimes I see her. She looks like Snow White," she sings as she walks through a snowy landscape. "She's everything I am, but my wrongs are turned to right."

She posted about the song's reception on social media Thursday.

"Reading all your messages and comments about 'Snow White' is making me sob," she wrote in her Instagram stories. "How hard it is to see the beauty in ourselves. There's such comfort in knowing we're not alone in our feelings. I love you."

The song will appear on her album A Matter of Time.

She previously released "Tough Luck" for the project, which was inspired by her diary.

"I've taken my diary and turned it into an album of songs, delving into the whole range of emotions," she said at the time. "From the beautiful to the ugly."

