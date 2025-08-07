Trending
Music
Aug. 7, 2025 / 8:08 AM

Kelly Clarkson cancels remainder of August Vegas shows

By Karen Butler
Share with X
Kelly Clarkson has canceled the rest of her August shows in Las Vegas to focus on her family. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Kelly Clarkson has canceled the rest of her August shows in Las Vegas to focus on her family. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson has canceled this month's concerts in Las Vegas to spend time with her children as their father, her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, battles an undisclosed illness.

"Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas," Clarkson announced on social media Wednesday.

"While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children's father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them. I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding."

The couple were married from 2013 through 2022 and share an 11-year-old daughter, River Rose, and 9-year-old son, Remington Alexander.

Clarkson previously delayed the July start of her residency at Caesars by a few days due to vocal issues.

The talk-show host and American Idol alum had been scheduled to perform at the venue through Aug. 17, then return in November.

NBC recently announced that Clarkson will join Season 29 of The Voice as a mentor next spring.

Kelly Clarkson turns 43: a look back

Kelly Clarkson sings the national anthem during the United Day of Service Celebration at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., on September 11, 2002. The week before, Clarkson won the first season of "American Idol," catapulting her career in music. Photo by John Gillis/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Descendants' star Kylie Cantrall awaits Madison Square Garden debut
Music // 3 hours ago
'Descendants' star Kylie Cantrall awaits Madison Square Garden debut
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Kylie Cantrall discusses her "Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide" tour, which fulfilled her dream of performing in LA and will soon take her to New York.
Jelly Roll sings 'mean tweets' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Music // 22 hours ago
Jelly Roll sings 'mean tweets' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Jelly Roll sang "Mean Tweets" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Tuesday. The singer ended his last monologue as guest host with the song, which featured online insults.
Lin-Manuel Miranda performs 'Hamilton' medley with classroom instruments
Music // 23 hours ago
Lin-Manuel Miranda performs 'Hamilton' medley with classroom instruments
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Lin-Manuel Miranda performed a "Hamilton" medley and discussed the Broadway musical's 10- year anniversary on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars lead MTV Video Music Awards nominations
Music // 1 day ago
Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars lead MTV Video Music Awards nominations
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Nominations for the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards are in, with Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar, Rosé and Sabrina Carpenter among the top contenders.
Machine Gun Kelly performs, talks new album on 'Tonight'
Music // 1 day ago
Machine Gun Kelly performs, talks new album on 'Tonight'
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- MGK, formerly known as Machine Gun Kelly, performed two songs from his upcoming album, "Lost Americana," on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" Monday.
Tyler, the Creator's 'Don't Tap the Glass' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 4 days ago
Tyler, the Creator's 'Don't Tap the Glass' tops U.S. album chart
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Tyler, the Creator's "Don't Tap the Glass" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week. The follow-up to 2024's "Chromakopia" was released on July 21.
Busta Rhymes gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Music // 4 days ago
Busta Rhymes gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Rap legend Busta Rhymes was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Friday. He has sold more than 20M albums worldwide over his decades-long career.
Conjunto music pioneer Flaco Jimenez is dead at 86
Music // 5 days ago
Conjunto music pioneer Flaco Jimenez is dead at 86
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Texas conjunto music pioneer Flaco Jimenez, 86, died while surrounded by his family at one of his son's homes on Thursday night, his family announced.
Hayley Williams releases 17 singles to streaming platforms
Music // 5 days ago
Hayley Williams releases 17 singles to streaming platforms
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Paramore singer Hayley Williams simultaneously released 17 solo songs to streaming platforms Friday, with each song packaged as an independent single.
Maroon 5 perform, discuss 'Love is Like' album on 'Today'
Music // 5 days ago
Maroon 5 perform, discuss 'Love is Like' album on 'Today'
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Maroon 5 performed on "Today" Friday, ahead of their eighth studio album's release Aug. 15. Adam Levine and lead guitarist James Valentine discussed the album.

Trending Stories

'Happy Gilmore 2' cast celebrates Eminem's comic chops
'Happy Gilmore 2' cast celebrates Eminem's comic chops
Jelly Roll sings 'mean tweets' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Jelly Roll sings 'mean tweets' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Sylvester Stallone fights for home in 'Tulsa King' Season 3 teaser
Sylvester Stallone fights for home in 'Tulsa King' Season 3 teaser
TV review: 'Alien: Earth' a frightening, provocative sci-fi entry
TV review: 'Alien: Earth' a frightening, provocative sci-fi entry
Famous birthdays for Aug. 7: Charlize Theron, Jalen Hurts
Famous birthdays for Aug. 7: Charlize Theron, Jalen Hurts

Follow Us