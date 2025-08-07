Kelly Clarkson cancels remainder of August Vegas shows

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson has canceled this month's concerts in Las Vegas to spend time with her children as their father, her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, battles an undisclosed illness.

"Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas," Clarkson announced on social media Wednesday.

"While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children's father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them. I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding."

The couple were married from 2013 through 2022 and share an 11-year-old daughter, River Rose, and 9-year-old son, Remington Alexander.

Clarkson previously delayed the July start of her residency at Caesars by a few days due to vocal issues.

The talk-show host and American Idol alum had been scheduled to perform at the venue through Aug. 17, then return in November.

NBC recently announced that Clarkson will join Season 29 of The Voice as a mentor next spring.

