Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Doja Cat is teasing new music.

The singer, 29, released a 30-second snippet of her song "Jealous Type" on Thursday.

The preview features a neon red rose with Doja Cat's name written in cursive along the stem.

The track will appear on her upcoming, "pop-driven" album, Vie, which is due sometime in the fall, Billboard reports.

The songstress previously shared on X that she had finished the album.

"L'album est complete," her post reads in French.

Her fans shared their excitement in the comments.

"Album of the decade is coming," one social media user wrote.

L'album est complet — DOJA CAT (@DojaCat) July 21, 2025

She previously released Scarlet in 2023.

