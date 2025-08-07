Aug. 7 (UPI) -- The girl group Vcha is back with a new name.

The band, created by South Korean giant JYP Entertainment, is reintroducing itself as Girlset.

In a film released Thursday, Camila, Lexi, Kendall and Savanna are seen with passports stamped with their new name.

The women appear in blazers in front of a red background.

"We're setting who we are," the screen reads.

They also announced a new song: the single "Commas" is due Aug. 29.

The Instagram post sharing the news features a photograph of the four women wearing black or red leather jackets.

Vcha was originally formed on the reality competition series A2K in 2023. The group initially also included two other members, KG and Kaylee.