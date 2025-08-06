Trending
Lin-Manuel Miranda performs 'Hamilton' medley with classroom instruments

By Jessica Inman
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jimmy Fallon pose after Miranda's wax figure for Madame Tussauds is unveiled. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jimmy Fallon pose after Miranda's wax figure for Madame Tussauds is unveiled. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Lin-Manuel Miranda performed a Hamilton medley with classroom instruments and discussed the Broadway musical's 10-year anniversary on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon Tuesday.

The actor, 45, was joined by Jimmy Fallon and The Roots for his songs "Alexander Hamilton" and "My Shot," which the group performed while playing a xylophone, kazoos and other classroom instruments.

Miranda also recalled what it was like to perform Hamilton for the first time.

"I just was so relieved it was out of my head and on a stage. You know it took me like seven years to write this thing," he told Fallon, adding, "I'm just incredibly proud, incredibly proud."

He also announced that the Hamilton film will play in theaters beginning Sept. 5.

"So tomorrow is the 10th anniversary of Hamilton and we've been celebrating all year, but we have one more way to celebrate which is that, you know, when we -- we filmed most of the original cast performing in Hamilton in 2016, and we always wanted to release it theatrically, but then the pandemic hit, and so we decided to release it on streaming so that everyone could see it at home whenever they wanted," he said.

Tickets are now on sale.

Miranda, the show's original star and creator, was also memorialized as a Madame Tussauds New York was figure on Tuesday.

"Honestly, this is very strange," he said, per Playbill.

He has previously honored the show's anniversary with original cast members at the Tony Awards.

Lin-Manuel Miranda meets his 'Hamilton' wax figure

Lin-Manuel Miranda reacts after viewing a new wax figure from Madame Tussauds to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his Broadway musical "Hamilton" at the Richard Rodgers Theater in New York City on August, 5, 2025. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

