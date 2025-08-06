Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Jelly Roll sang "Mean Tweets" on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday.

The singer, 40, used his last monologue as guest host to introduce the song that included insulting tweets from social media users.

"I want to say thank you to Jimmy and his staff. I cannot believe y'all let me in here. I can't believe I was invited. I thought I would have had to break in if I ever made it here," he said. "And most of all, I want to thank my fans. I literally would not be who I am without you. Truly, truly amazing. Truly amazing. Well, most of you."

He then said that not everyone is nice.

"But you know what? I've never been the one to let my haters get me down. So tonight I'm gonna debut my brand new single," he said.

He sang lines like, "I used to hate Jelly Roll. I still do," and "Jelly Roll looks like a meth addict grabbed a microphone."

The "Mean Tweets" segment has previously featured stars such as Chris Rock, George Clooney, Tom Hanks and Anne Hathaway.

Jelly Roll's album Beautifully Broken arrived in October. He teamed up with Alex Warren for the song "Bloodline," which arrived in May.

He has also been nominated for four MTV Video Music Awards.

