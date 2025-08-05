Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars lead MTV Video Music Awards nominations

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Nominations for the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards are in.

Lady Gaga is up for 12 awards, including Video of the Year and Best Album, making her the award show's most-nominated artist for the third time.

Bruno Mars follows with 11 nods, while Kendrick Lamar received 10. Rosé and Sabrina Carpenter received eight nominations apiece.

The Weeknd, Billie Eilish and Charli xcx earned 7, 6 and 5 nods, respectively.

Bad Bunny, Doechii, Ed Sheeran, Jelly Roll, Miley Cyrus and Tate McRae are each up for four potential honors.

Video of the Year nominees include Ariana Grande for "Brighter Days Ahead," Billie Eilish with "Birds of a Feather," Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us," Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars with "Die With a Smile," Rosé and Bruno Mars for "APT," Sabrina Carpenter's "Manchild" and The Weeknd and Playboi Carti for "Timeless."

Bad Bunny, Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Morgan Wallen, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd have all been nominated for the Artist of the Year award, while Alex Warren, Ella Langley, Gigi Perez, Lola Young, sombr and The Marias are up for for Best New Artist.

The Song of the Year award could go to Alex Warren's "Ordinary," Billie Eilish's "Birds of a Feather," Doechii's "Anxiety," Ed Sheeran's "Sapphire," Gracie Abrams' "I Love You, I'm Sorry," "Die With a Smile" by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars, Lorde's "What was That," "APT" by Rosé and Bruno Mars, Tate McRae's "Sports Car" or "Timeless" by the The Weeknd and Playboi Carti.

The MTV VMAs will broadcast live from the UBS Arena in New York on Sept. 7 at 8 p.m. EDT.

Fans can cast their votes at vote.mtv.com.

