Machine Gun Kelly performs, talks new album on 'Tonight'

By Jessica Inman
Machine Gun Kelly arrives for the American Music Awards in May. He performed new music on "Tonight" Monday. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
Machine Gun Kelly arrives for the American Music Awards in May. He performed new music on "Tonight" Monday. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- MGK, formerly known as Machine Gun Kelly, performed two songs from his upcoming album, Lost Americana, due Friday, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The music artist, 35, also discussed the album with Fallon Monday.

He began the performance with the unreleased track "Outlaw Overture" in a red and white leather jacket with the words "Lost Americana" on the back.

Then he sang the previously released song "Vampire Diaries."

Fallon also shared MGK's teaser for the album, which is narrated by Bob Dylan.

"From the glow of neon diners, to the rumble of the motorcycles, this is music that celebrates the beauty found in the in-between spaces, where the past is reimagined, and the future is forged on your own terms," Dylan says in the clip.

"Something's going on in the stars where, like, good things keep happening," MGK said.

The album also features the previously released songs "Cliche" and "Miss Sunshine," as well as "Don't Wait Run Fast," "Goddamn," "Sweet Coraline," "Indigo," "Starman," "Tell Me What's Up," "Can't Stay Here," "Treading Water" and "Orpheus."

