Tyler, the Creator's 'Don't Tap the Glass' tops U.S. album chart

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Tyler, the Creator's Don't Tap the Glass is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem, followed by the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack at No. 3, JACKBOYS & Travis Scott's JACKBOYS 2 at No. 4 and Alex Warren's You'll Be Alright, Kid at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Justin Bieber's Swag at No. 6, followed by Ozzy Osbourne's The Essential Ozzy Osbourne at No. 7, Jessie Murph's Sex Hysteria at No. 8, Clipse's Let God Sort Them Out at No. 9 and BTS' Permission to Dance on Stage at No. 10.

