Music
Aug. 2, 2025 / 10:59 AM

Busta Rhymes gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

By Karen Butler
Hip-hop icon Busta Rhymes attends an unveiling ceremony honoring him with the 2,818th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Friday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 6 | Hip-hop icon Busta Rhymes attends an unveiling ceremony honoring him with the 2,818th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Friday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Rap legend Busta Rhymes was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Friday.

His fellow hip-hop pioneers Chuck D and LL Cool J attended the event, along with the New York musician's family and friends.

"The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce will be adding Busta Rhymes, one of Hip-Hop's most enduring and electrifying voices, as a new member of Hollywood's iconic sidewalk," Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said in a press release.

"His talent and influence are undeniable. His star on the Walk of Fame will stand as a testament to his lasting impact on hip-hop music and how important it is to the American culture."

The entertainer has sold more than 20 million albums worldwide.

Busta Rhymes, DJ Khalid perform alongside Marley family at Kaya fest

Spliff Star and Busta Rhymes (R) perform. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

