Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Rap legend Busta Rhymes was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Friday.

His fellow hip-hop pioneers Chuck D and LL Cool J attended the event, along with the New York musician's family and friends.

"The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce will be adding Busta Rhymes, one of Hip-Hop's most enduring and electrifying voices, as a new member of Hollywood's iconic sidewalk," Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said in a press release.

"His talent and influence are undeniable. His star on the Walk of Fame will stand as a testament to his lasting impact on hip-hop music and how important it is to the American culture."

The entertainer has sold more than 20 million albums worldwide.

