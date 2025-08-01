Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Maroon 5 performed on Today Friday, ahead of their eighth studio album's release Aug. 15.

Frontman Adam Levine and lead guitarist James Valentine also discussed the album, titled Love is Like, on the show.

"You said, Adam, recently that this album, Love is Like -- this one that's about to come out -- is deeply personal and you're going back to your roots. How so?" co-host Craig Melvin asked Levine.

"We came up in a time when like you didn't really have any outside help with writing songs," Levine said.

After a long time of collaborative work, this album represented an opportunity "just to come back to, 'Hey, you know, lemme see if we can do this again, and do this just with us and let's see if it still works.'"

The album will feature the previously released tracks "All Night," "California" and "Priceless" with Blackpink's Lisa.

Other songs include "Hideaway," "Love is Like" with Lil Wayne, "Yes I Did," "I Like It" with Sexyy Red, "Burn Burn Burn," "Jealousy Problems" and "My Love."

Maroon 5 perform live on NBC's 'Today'