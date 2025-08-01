Trending
Music
Aug. 1, 2025 / 4:05 PM

Conjunto music pioneer Flaco Jimenez is dead at 86

By Mike Heuer
Share with X

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Texas conjunto music pioneer Flaco Jimenez, 86, died while surrounded by his family at one of his son's homes on Thursday night, his family announced.

Flaco was born in San Antonio in 1939 and began performing with Tex-Mex bands at age 15, which led to his earning multiple Grammy Awards many years later.

"It is with great sadness that we share tonight the loss of our father, Flaco Jimenez," his family said on Thursday in a Facebook post.

"He was surrounded by his loved ones and will be missed immensely," his family said.

"Thank you to all of his fans and friends -- those who cherished his music," the family continued. "His legacy will live on through his music and all of his fans."

The post was signed by Arturo and Lisa Jimenez, Javier and Raquel Fernandez, Gilbert Jimenez and Cynthia Jimenez.

Flaco Jimenez suffered from a long-term illness prior to his death, the San Antonio Express-News reported without saying the nature of the illness.

His last words were, "Ya estoy cansado," which is Spanish for "I'm tired," Arturo Jiminez said.

Flaco and his brother, Santiago Jr., were born and raised in San Antonio and became leading performers of conjunto music, which their grandfather, Patricio Jimenez, pioneered.

Conjunto music combines Mexican, German, Polish and Czech waltz and polka musical traditions to create a danceable form that features the accordion with accompaniment from guitars, bass and drums.

Conjunto is particularly popular in northern Mexico and Texas, and Flaco played a three-row button Hohner accordion and sang.

He recorded his first regional hit, "Hasta La Vista," in 1955 for the Tipico record label.

Flaco's early conjunto recordings were made for small record labels and later were collected by folk recording label Arhoolie.

Flaco in a 1973 interview described conjunto as "happy music" and said it combined polka with rock and roll and cumbia forms.

"You can't just stick with polka and redova and schottisches," he told Arhoolie owner Chris Strachwitz in the interview. "You have to play what's going on in the world."

Flaco recorded with fellow conjunto pioneer Doug Sahm in New York City in 1972 and contributed to Ry Cooder's 1976 album, "Chicken Skin Music," which helped spread conjunto beyond its Tex-Mex roots in San Antonio.

He also performed with the Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan and Dr. John, among others.

Flaco was especially influential as a solo performer and as a member of the Texas Tornados and Los Super Seven musical acts.

Flaco's career led to his receipt of many awards, including six Grammy Awards from 1987 to 2015.

One of his Grammys was a Lifetime Achievement award.

Notable deaths of 2025

Ryne Sandberg
Chicago Cubs Hall of Fame second baseman Ryne Sandberg waves to the crowd before throwing out a ceremonial first pitch at Wrigley Field in Chicago on October 12, 2015. Sandberg died on July 28 after a battle with cancer at the age of 65. Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Hayley Williams releases 17 singles to streaming platforms
Music // 35 minutes ago
Hayley Williams releases 17 singles to streaming platforms
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Paramore singer Hayley Williams simultaneously released 17 solo songs to streaming platforms Friday, with each song packaged as an independent single.
Maroon 5 perform, discuss 'Love is Like' album on 'Today'
Music // 1 hour ago
Maroon 5 perform, discuss 'Love is Like' album on 'Today'
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Maroon 5 performed on "Today" Friday, ahead of their eighth studio album's release Aug. 15. Adam Levine and lead guitarist James Valentine discussed the album.
'KPopped' trailer: Psy, Megan Thee Stallion lead 'song battle' series
Music // 5 hours ago
'KPopped' trailer: Psy, Megan Thee Stallion lead 'song battle' series
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is teasing "KPopped," a star-studded K-pop "song battle" series arriving on the platform Aug. 29. The show features Psy and Megan Thee Stallion.
Demi Lovato releases 'Fast,' first single of 2025
Music // 6 hours ago
Demi Lovato releases 'Fast,' first single of 2025
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Demi Lovato released her new song "Fast," alongside an accompanying music video that shows the singer, 32, walking confidently down a dark city street.
Chappell Roan officially releases 'The Subway'
Music // 6 hours ago
Chappell Roan officially releases 'The Subway'
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Chappell Roan released her single "The Subway" on Friday, with a music video for the song to follow. The track is expected to appear on her second album.
Renee Rapp releases album, performs 'Shy' on 'Late Show'
Music // 7 hours ago
Renee Rapp releases album, performs 'Shy' on 'Late Show'
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Renee Rapp performed her new song "Shy" on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Thursday. The track appears on her album "Bite Me," which dropped Friday.
'Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide' concert delivers on all 8 films
Music // 11 hours ago
'Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide' concert delivers on all 8 films
LOS ANGELES, August 1 (UPI) -- "Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide," touring through Sept. 16, celebrates all eight films in the two Disney franchises with a live, in-person experience.
PinkPantheress performs medley of new songs on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 1 day ago
PinkPantheress performs medley of new songs on 'Tonight Show'
July 31 (UPI) -- Pink Pantheress made her late-night TV debut on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" Wednesday, performing "Illegal," "Girl Like Me" and "Tonight."
Lady A singer Hillary Scott gives birth to 4th daughter
Music // 2 days ago
Lady A singer Hillary Scott gives birth to 4th daughter
July 30 (UPI) -- Lady A's Hillary Scott announced the birth of her fourth daughter, Selah Jean, on Tuesday, calling her "the most priceless gift -- like Christmas in July!"
Beyonce reunites with Destiny's Child for final 'Cowboy Carter' show
Music // 5 days ago
Beyonce reunites with Destiny's Child for final 'Cowboy Carter' show
July 27 (UPI) -- Beyonce reunited with former Destiny's Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams at her final "Cowboy Carter" concert in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Trending Stories

WWE 'SummerSlam' 2025 predictions: Who will win?
WWE 'SummerSlam' 2025 predictions: Who will win?
Temuera Morrison wants native Hawaiians to be proud of 'Chief'
Temuera Morrison wants native Hawaiians to be proud of 'Chief'
Parker, King announce end of 'And Just Like That..."
Parker, King announce end of 'And Just Like That..."
'90 Day Fiance' introduces 'The Other Way' Season 7 couples
'90 Day Fiance' introduces 'The Other Way' Season 7 couples
Famous birthdays for August 1: Sam Mendes, Adam Duritz
Famous birthdays for August 1: Sam Mendes, Adam Duritz

Follow Us