Conjunto music pioneer Flaco Jimenez is dead at 86

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Texas conjunto music pioneer Flaco Jimenez, 86, died while surrounded by his family at one of his son's homes on Thursday night, his family announced.

Flaco was born in San Antonio in 1939 and began performing with Tex-Mex bands at age 15, which led to his earning multiple Grammy Awards many years later.

"It is with great sadness that we share tonight the loss of our father, Flaco Jimenez," his family said on Thursday in a Facebook post.

"He was surrounded by his loved ones and will be missed immensely," his family said.

"Thank you to all of his fans and friends -- those who cherished his music," the family continued. "His legacy will live on through his music and all of his fans."

The post was signed by Arturo and Lisa Jimenez, Javier and Raquel Fernandez, Gilbert Jimenez and Cynthia Jimenez.

Flaco Jimenez suffered from a long-term illness prior to his death, the San Antonio Express-News reported without saying the nature of the illness.

His last words were, "Ya estoy cansado," which is Spanish for "I'm tired," Arturo Jiminez said.

Flaco and his brother, Santiago Jr., were born and raised in San Antonio and became leading performers of conjunto music, which their grandfather, Patricio Jimenez, pioneered.

Conjunto music combines Mexican, German, Polish and Czech waltz and polka musical traditions to create a danceable form that features the accordion with accompaniment from guitars, bass and drums.

Conjunto is particularly popular in northern Mexico and Texas, and Flaco played a three-row button Hohner accordion and sang.

He recorded his first regional hit, "Hasta La Vista," in 1955 for the Tipico record label.

Flaco's early conjunto recordings were made for small record labels and later were collected by folk recording label Arhoolie.

Flaco in a 1973 interview described conjunto as "happy music" and said it combined polka with rock and roll and cumbia forms.

"You can't just stick with polka and redova and schottisches," he told Arhoolie owner Chris Strachwitz in the interview. "You have to play what's going on in the world."

Flaco recorded with fellow conjunto pioneer Doug Sahm in New York City in 1972 and contributed to Ry Cooder's 1976 album, "Chicken Skin Music," which helped spread conjunto beyond its Tex-Mex roots in San Antonio.

He also performed with the Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan and Dr. John, among others.

Flaco was especially influential as a solo performer and as a member of the Texas Tornados and Los Super Seven musical acts.

Flaco's career led to his receipt of many awards, including six Grammy Awards from 1987 to 2015.

One of his Grammys was a Lifetime Achievement award.

