Trending
Music
Aug. 1, 2025 / 10:03 AM

Demi Lovato releases 'Fast,' first single of 2025

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Demi Lovato arrives on the red carpet at the Met Gala in 2024. She released her first single of 2025 on Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Demi Lovato arrives on the red carpet at the Met Gala in 2024. She released her first single of 2025 on Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Demi Lovato released her new song "Fast," alongside an accompanying music video Thursday.

The music video begins as the singer, 32, walks confidently down a dark street.

"I'm not so sure, I've ever felt like this before," she sings.

She continues walking and singing, seemingly unfazed by weight-lifiting men, an exploding car and a nun smoking a cigarette.

Her husband Jordan Lutes offered his support of her work on Instagram, commenting on her post announcing the latest drop.

"Beyond proud of you baby," he wrote. "This song and video are insane."

The song will appear on her upcoming album.

"She is such a master in the studio. This album is about letting inhibitions go, and we had so much fun making this music! It really comes across throughout," Zhone, who executive produces the project, told Rolling Stone.

Demi Lovato turns 30: a look back

Demi Lovato takes part in the Arthur Ashe Kids Day at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center during the U.S Open in New York City on August 23, 2008. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

'KPopped' trailer: Psy, Megan Thee Stallion lead 'song battle' series
Music // 23 minutes ago
'KPopped' trailer: Psy, Megan Thee Stallion lead 'song battle' series
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is teasing "KPopped," a star-studded K-pop "song battle" series arriving on the platform Aug. 29. The show features Psy and Megan Thee Stallion.
Chappell Roan officially releases 'The Subway'
Music // 2 hours ago
Chappell Roan officially releases 'The Subway'
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Chappell Roan released her single "The Subway" on Friday, with a music video for the song to follow. The track is expected to appear on her second album.
Renee Rapp releases album, performs 'Shy' on 'Late Show'
Music // 2 hours ago
Renee Rapp releases album, performs 'Shy' on 'Late Show'
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Renee Rapp performed her new song "Shy" on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Thursday. The track appears on her album "Bite Me," which dropped Friday.
'Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide' concert delivers on all 8 films
Music // 6 hours ago
'Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide' concert delivers on all 8 films
LOS ANGELES, August 1 (UPI) -- "Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide," touring through Sept. 16, celebrates all eight films in the two Disney franchises with a live, in-person experience.
PinkPantheress performs medley of new songs on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 1 day ago
PinkPantheress performs medley of new songs on 'Tonight Show'
July 31 (UPI) -- Pink Pantheress made her late-night TV debut on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" Wednesday, performing "Illegal," "Girl Like Me" and "Tonight."
Lady A singer Hillary Scott gives birth to 4th daughter
Music // 2 days ago
Lady A singer Hillary Scott gives birth to 4th daughter
July 30 (UPI) -- Lady A's Hillary Scott announced the birth of her fourth daughter, Selah Jean, on Tuesday, calling her "the most priceless gift -- like Christmas in July!"
Beyonce reunites with Destiny's Child for final 'Cowboy Carter' show
Music // 4 days ago
Beyonce reunites with Destiny's Child for final 'Cowboy Carter' show
July 27 (UPI) -- Beyonce reunited with former Destiny's Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams at her final "Cowboy Carter" concert in Las Vegas on Saturday.
JACKBOYS & Travis Scott's 'Jackboys 2' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 5 days ago
JACKBOYS & Travis Scott's 'Jackboys 2' tops U.S. album chart
July 26 (UPI) -- JACKBOYS & Travis Scott's "Jackboys 2" is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart this weekend.
Zac Brown performs, talks Kendra Scott engagement on 'Today'
Music // 6 days ago
Zac Brown performs, talks Kendra Scott engagement on 'Today'
July 25 (UPI) -- Zac Brown is feeling "blessed" after his engagement to jewelry designer Kendra Scott. He discussed his new chapter when Zac Brown Band stopped by "Today."
Sombr releases '12 to 12' music video starring Addison Rae
Music // 6 days ago
Sombr releases '12 to 12' music video starring Addison Rae
July 25 (UPI) -- Sombr released the song "12 to 12" and an accompanying music video starring Addison Rae on Thursday. He also performed on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Wednesday.

Trending Stories

Temuera Morrison wants native Hawaiians to be proud of 'Chief'
Temuera Morrison wants native Hawaiians to be proud of 'Chief'
Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson embraced 'Naked Gun' comedy
Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson embraced 'Naked Gun' comedy
'Battlefield 6' brings the action in multiplayer gameplay trailer
'Battlefield 6' brings the action in multiplayer gameplay trailer
'90 Day Fiance' introduces 'The Other Way' Season 7 couples
'90 Day Fiance' introduces 'The Other Way' Season 7 couples
Movie review: 'Naked Gun' lives up to legendary comedy heritage
Movie review: 'Naked Gun' lives up to legendary comedy heritage

Follow Us