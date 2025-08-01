Trending
Aug. 1, 2025 / 9:13 AM

Chappell Roan officially releases 'The Subway'

By Jessica Inman
Chappell Roan arrives on the red carpet at the Met Gala in May. She released a new single Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Chappell Roan released her single "The Subway" on Friday.

In a teaser for the music video, the singer, 27, appears to be falling asleep on the subway.

Viewers then see her sitting outside, with hair that extends to her ankles, as she eats a pizza by the water.

The full music video will release at 10 a.m. EDT.

"I'm very proud of this song and what a journey she has been on," Chappell Roan wrote on Instagram, in a post announcing her new music. "I first played it at gov ball when I was painted green as lady liberty and in the past have played new songs live to feel them out. Obviously not knowing this really chaotic year would follow the performance, it didn't really leave me the time to build the world the song deserved."

"But finally, we are here," she continued. "I def ripped my hair out trying to figure out the puzzle of how this song should feel musically and visually and emotionally..."

She released her single "The Giver" in March. "The Subway" is also expected to appear on her second studio album.

