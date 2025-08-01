Trending
Music
Aug. 1, 2025 / 3:30 PM

Hayley Williams releases 17 singles to streaming platforms

By Ben Hooper
Paramore singer Hayley Williams released 17 solo singles to streaming platforms on Friday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Paramore singer Hayley Williams simultaneously released 17 solo songs to streaming platforms, but instead of an album, each song was packaged as an independent single.

Williams, who previously released the songs exclusively on her website for fans who used purchase codes from her Good Dye Young hair dye company during the weekend, dropped the 17 songs Friday to streaming platforms including YouTube and Spotify.

The songs are titled "Blood Bros," "True Believer," "Hard," "I Won't Quit On You," "Discovery Channel," "Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party," "Zissou," "Disappearing Man," "Negative Self Talk," "Love Me Different," "Brotherly Hate," "Mirtazapine," "Whim," "Dream Girl In Shibuya," "Kill Me," "Glum" and "Ice In My OJ."

The singer uploaded artwork and credits for each of the songs on Instagram.

Touring Paramore band members including guitarist Brian Robert Jones and bassist Joey Howard played on the songs, and Daniel James is listed as producer and co-writer on all of the tracks.

