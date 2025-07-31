Trending
Music
July 31, 2025 / 9:43 AM

PinkPantheress performs medley of new songs on 'Tonight Show'

By Jessica Inman
Share with X

July 31 (UPI) -- Pink Pantheress made her late-night TV debut on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon Wednesday.

The singer, 24, performed a medley of her songs "Illegal," "Girl Like me" and "Tonight."

Pink Pantheress appeared on the show in a red tank top and short pleated skirt.

The stage had been set up with partitions to make it look as though the music artist and her dancers were performing in separate rooms.

Each of the songs she performed appear on her mixtape, Fancy That, which dropped in May.

"This is my third project and my lord it's my favorite," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "A complete archive of how I've been experimenting and feeling free to use some of my favorite British influences in my current music. I want this project to be diverse somewhat, but still at its core a summer bop for a lot of people!"

"Illegal" has inspired a TikTok trend where people shake hands with their partners or friends.

Pink Pantheress is currently on tour, which concludes Aug. 10 in Portland, Ore.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Lady A singer Hillary Scott gives birth to 4th daughter
Music // 1 day ago
Lady A singer Hillary Scott gives birth to 4th daughter
July 30 (UPI) -- Lady A's Hillary Scott announced the birth of her fourth daughter, Selah Jean, on Tuesday, calling her "the most priceless gift -- like Christmas in July!"
Beyonce reunites with Destiny's Child for final 'Cowboy Carter' show
Music // 3 days ago
Beyonce reunites with Destiny's Child for final 'Cowboy Carter' show
July 27 (UPI) -- Beyonce reunited with former Destiny's Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams at her final "Cowboy Carter" concert in Las Vegas on Saturday.
JACKBOYS & Travis Scott's 'Jackboys 2' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 4 days ago
JACKBOYS & Travis Scott's 'Jackboys 2' tops U.S. album chart
July 26 (UPI) -- JACKBOYS & Travis Scott's "Jackboys 2" is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart this weekend.
Zac Brown performs, talks Kendra Scott engagement on 'Today'
Music // 5 days ago
Zac Brown performs, talks Kendra Scott engagement on 'Today'
July 25 (UPI) -- Zac Brown is feeling "blessed" after his engagement to jewelry designer Kendra Scott. He discussed his new chapter when Zac Brown Band stopped by "Today."
Sombr releases '12 to 12' music video starring Addison Rae
Music // 5 days ago
Sombr releases '12 to 12' music video starring Addison Rae
July 25 (UPI) -- Sombr released the song "12 to 12" and an accompanying music video starring Addison Rae on Thursday. He also performed on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Wednesday.
Marina releases 'I'm Not Hungry Anymore' for 'Froot' anniversary
Music // 5 days ago
Marina releases 'I'm Not Hungry Anymore' for 'Froot' anniversary
July 25 (UPI) -- Welsh singer-songwriter Marina celebrated the 10th anniversary of her album "Froot" by releasing the previously-unreleased track "I'm Not Hungry Anymore."
Mariah Carey releases 'Sugar Sweet,' teases new album on 'Kimmel'
Music // 6 days ago
Mariah Carey releases 'Sugar Sweet,' teases new album on 'Kimmel'
July 25 (UPI) -- Mariah Carey dropped a new single, "Sugar Sweet," with Shenseea and Kehlani. The song appears on her album "Here for it All, which she teased on "Kimmel."
Jazz musician Chuck Mangione dies at 84
Music // 6 days ago
Jazz musician Chuck Mangione dies at 84
July 24 (UPI) -- Grammy Award-winning jazz icon Chuck Mangione died at home Tuesday. He died of natural causes in his sleep, according to multiple reports. He was 84 years old.
Swedish band Ghost perform 'Lachryma' on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 1 week ago
Swedish band Ghost perform 'Lachryma' on 'Tonight Show'
July 24 (UPI) -- Swedish rock band Ghost appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to play their song "Lachryma," from their recently-released album, "Skeletá."
Jennifer Lopez releases 'Birthday' song on her 56th birthday
Music // 1 week ago
Jennifer Lopez releases 'Birthday' song on her 56th birthday
July 24 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lopez is celebrating her 56th birthday with new music -- a song and visualizer for "Birthday," which she first performed on her "Up All Night' tour.

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Naked Gun' lives up to legendary comedy heritage
Movie review: 'Naked Gun' lives up to legendary comedy heritage
Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson embraced 'Naked Gun' comedy
Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson embraced 'Naked Gun' comedy
Beatriz: Quiet wants to fix an unfair world in 'Twisted Metal' S2
Beatriz: Quiet wants to fix an unfair world in 'Twisted Metal' S2
Ted Danson, Mary Steenburgen to be honored at Emmy Awards
Ted Danson, Mary Steenburgen to be honored at Emmy Awards
Famous birthdays for July 31: Lil Uzi Vert, Rico Rodriguez
Famous birthdays for July 31: Lil Uzi Vert, Rico Rodriguez

Follow Us