July 30, 2025 / 9:08 AM

Lady A singer Hillary Scott gives birth to 4th daughter

By Jessica Inman
Hillary Scott attends the Grammy Awards in 2023. She announced the birth of her fourth daughter on Tuesday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Hillary Scott attends the Grammy Awards in 2023. She announced the birth of her fourth daughter on Tuesday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- Lady A's Hillary Scott is a mom of four.

The singer, 39, gave birth to her fourth daughter, Selah Jean, on Friday.

Scott confirmed the news on Instagram Stories Tuesday writing, "Our sweet baby girl is here!"

"Her name means 'pause and reflect' and 'God is gracious,' and in the few short days she's been here with us, we can already see that she embodies both of those phrases," said Scott and her husband Chris Tyrell in a statement to People. "She truly feels like the most priceless gift -- like Christmas in July!"

Selah Jean joins the couple's three older daughters -- Eisele Kay, 12, and twins Emory JoAnn and Betsy Mack, 7.

Scott had announced on Instagram in February that she was expecting her fourth daughter.

"We are thankful that God has entrusted us with a household of little ladies, and I couldn't be happier that my husband continues his streak as the absolute BEST girl dad, in my opinion!" she said at the time.

