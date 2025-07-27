Music
July 27, 2025 / 2:19 PM

Beyonce reunites with Destiny's Child for final 'Cowboy Carter' show

By Karen Butler
Share with X
Destiny's Child reunited at Beyonce's Las Vegas concert Saturday. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI
Destiny's Child reunited at Beyonce's Las Vegas concert Saturday. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- Pop music icon Beyonce reunited with Destiny's Child at her final "Cowboy Carter" concert.

Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams sang "Lose My Breath," "Bootylicious" and "Energy," along with Beyonce, in Las Vegas Saturday night.

"Give it up for Destiny's Child!" Beyonce told the crowd as Rowland and Williams left the stage after the surprise performance.

The trio were huge hit-makers from 1998 until 2004 when they broke up and Beyonce began pursuing a solo career.

They last performed together at Coachella in 2018.

Read More

Latest Headlines

JACKBOYS & Travis Scott's 'Jackboys 2' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 1 day ago
JACKBOYS & Travis Scott's 'Jackboys 2' tops U.S. album chart
July 26 (UPI) -- JACKBOYS & Travis Scott's "Jackboys 2" is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart this weekend.
Zac Brown performs, talks Kendra Scott engagement on 'Today'
Music // 2 days ago
Zac Brown performs, talks Kendra Scott engagement on 'Today'
July 25 (UPI) -- Zac Brown is feeling "blessed" after his engagement to jewelry designer Kendra Scott. He discussed his new chapter when Zac Brown Band stopped by "Today."
Sombr releases '12 to 12' music video starring Addison Rae
Music // 2 days ago
Sombr releases '12 to 12' music video starring Addison Rae
July 25 (UPI) -- Sombr released the song "12 to 12" and an accompanying music video starring Addison Rae on Thursday. He also performed on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Wednesday.
Marina releases 'I'm Not Hungry Anymore' for 'Froot' anniversary
Music // 2 days ago
Marina releases 'I'm Not Hungry Anymore' for 'Froot' anniversary
July 25 (UPI) -- Welsh singer-songwriter Marina celebrated the 10th anniversary of her album "Froot" by releasing the previously-unreleased track "I'm Not Hungry Anymore."
Mariah Carey releases 'Sugar Sweet,' teases new album on 'Kimmel'
Music // 2 days ago
Mariah Carey releases 'Sugar Sweet,' teases new album on 'Kimmel'
July 25 (UPI) -- Mariah Carey dropped a new single, "Sugar Sweet," with Shenseea and Kehlani. The song appears on her album "Here for it All, which she teased on "Kimmel."
Jazz musician Chuck Mangione dies at 84
Music // 3 days ago
Jazz musician Chuck Mangione dies at 84
July 24 (UPI) -- Grammy Award-winning jazz icon Chuck Mangione died at home Tuesday. He died of natural causes in his sleep, according to multiple reports. He was 84 years old.
Swedish band Ghost perform 'Lachryma' on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 3 days ago
Swedish band Ghost perform 'Lachryma' on 'Tonight Show'
July 24 (UPI) -- Swedish rock band Ghost appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to play their song "Lachryma," from their recently-released album, "Skeletá."
Jennifer Lopez releases 'Birthday' song on her 56th birthday
Music // 3 days ago
Jennifer Lopez releases 'Birthday' song on her 56th birthday
July 24 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lopez is celebrating her 56th birthday with new music -- a song and visualizer for "Birthday," which she first performed on her "Up All Night' tour.
Los Bukis honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Music // 3 days ago
Los Bukis honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
July 24 (UPI) -- Mexican pop band Los Bukis was memorialized with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Wednesday in Los Angeles for its contributions to the recording industry.
Chappell Roan teases new song, 'The Subway,' with 30-second preview
Music // 3 days ago
Chappell Roan teases new song, 'The Subway,' with 30-second preview
July 23 (UPI) -- Pop star Chappell Roan offered a 30-second preview of her new song, "The Subway," which tells the story of a relationship that came to a premature end.

Trending Stories

'Breaking Bad' creator's 'Pluribus' to premiere on Apple TV+ Nov. 7
'Breaking Bad' creator's 'Pluribus' to premiere on Apple TV+ Nov. 7
Famous birthdays for July 26: Helen Mirren, Jeremy Piven
Famous birthdays for July 26: Helen Mirren, Jeremy Piven
TV review: 'King of the Hill' revival true to original in modern times
TV review: 'King of the Hill' revival true to original in modern times
'It: Welcome to Derry' to premiere on HBO, HBO Max in October
'It: Welcome to Derry' to premiere on HBO, HBO Max in October
Famous birthdays for July 27: Alex Rodriguez, Winnie Harlow
Famous birthdays for July 27: Alex Rodriguez, Winnie Harlow

Follow Us