July 27 (UPI) -- Pop music icon Beyonce reunited with Destiny's Child at her final "Cowboy Carter" concert.

Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams sang "Lose My Breath," "Bootylicious" and "Energy," along with Beyonce, in Las Vegas Saturday night.

"Give it up for Destiny's Child!" Beyonce told the crowd as Rowland and Williams left the stage after the surprise performance.

The trio were huge hit-makers from 1998 until 2004 when they broke up and Beyonce began pursuing a solo career.

They last performed together at Coachella in 2018.