JACKBOYS & Travis Scott's 'Jackboys 2' tops U.S. album chart

July 26 (UPI) -- JACKBOYS & Travis Scott's Jackboys 2 is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart this weekend.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Justin Bieber's Swag, followed by Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem at No. 3, Clipse's Let God Sort Em Out at No. 4 and the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Twice's This is For at No. 6, ATEEZ's Golden Hour Part 3 at No. 7, Giveon's Beloved at No. 8, Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 9 and SZA's SOS at No. 10.

