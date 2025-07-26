Music
July 26, 2025 / 12:06 PM

JACKBOYS & Travis Scott's 'Jackboys 2' tops U.S. album chart

By Karen Butler
Share with X
JACKBOYS &amp; Travis Scott's "Jackboys 2" is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart this weekend. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
JACKBOYS & Travis Scott's "Jackboys 2" is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart this weekend. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- JACKBOYS & Travis Scott's Jackboys 2 is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart this weekend.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Justin Bieber's Swag, followed by Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem at No. 3, Clipse's Let God Sort Em Out at No. 4 and the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Twice's This is For at No. 6, ATEEZ's Golden Hour Part 3 at No. 7, Giveon's Beloved at No. 8, Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 9 and SZA's SOS at No. 10.

BET Awards: Kevin Hart, Keke Palmer walk the red carpet

Kevin Hart arrives on the red carpet for 25th annual BET Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on June 9, 2025. Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Zac Brown performs, talks Kendra Scott engagement on 'Today'
Music // 23 hours ago
Zac Brown performs, talks Kendra Scott engagement on 'Today'
July 25 (UPI) -- Zac Brown is feeling "blessed" after his engagement to jewelry designer Kendra Scott. He discussed his new chapter when Zac Brown Band stopped by "Today."
Sombr releases '12 to 12' music video starring Addison Rae
Music // 1 day ago
Sombr releases '12 to 12' music video starring Addison Rae
July 25 (UPI) -- Sombr released the song "12 to 12" and an accompanying music video starring Addison Rae on Thursday. He also performed on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Wednesday.
Marina releases 'I'm Not Hungry Anymore' for 'Froot' anniversary
Music // 1 day ago
Marina releases 'I'm Not Hungry Anymore' for 'Froot' anniversary
July 25 (UPI) -- Welsh singer-songwriter Marina celebrated the 10th anniversary of her album "Froot" by releasing the previously-unreleased track "I'm Not Hungry Anymore."
Mariah Carey releases 'Sugar Sweet,' teases new album on 'Kimmel'
Music // 1 day ago
Mariah Carey releases 'Sugar Sweet,' teases new album on 'Kimmel'
July 25 (UPI) -- Mariah Carey dropped a new single, "Sugar Sweet," with Shenseea and Kehlani. The song appears on her album "Here for it All, which she teased on "Kimmel."
Jazz musician Chuck Mangione dies at 84
Music // 1 day ago
Jazz musician Chuck Mangione dies at 84
July 24 (UPI) -- Grammy Award-winning jazz icon Chuck Mangione died at home Tuesday. He died of natural causes in his sleep, according to multiple reports. He was 84 years old.
Swedish band Ghost perform 'Lachryma' on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 2 days ago
Swedish band Ghost perform 'Lachryma' on 'Tonight Show'
July 24 (UPI) -- Swedish rock band Ghost appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to play their song "Lachryma," from their recently-released album, "Skeletá."
Jennifer Lopez releases 'Birthday' song on her 56th birthday
Music // 2 days ago
Jennifer Lopez releases 'Birthday' song on her 56th birthday
July 24 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lopez is celebrating her 56th birthday with new music -- a song and visualizer for "Birthday," which she first performed on her "Up All Night' tour.
Los Bukis honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Music // 2 days ago
Los Bukis honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
July 24 (UPI) -- Mexican pop band Los Bukis was memorialized with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Wednesday in Los Angeles for its contributions to the recording industry.
Chappell Roan teases new song, 'The Subway,' with 30-second preview
Music // 2 days ago
Chappell Roan teases new song, 'The Subway,' with 30-second preview
July 23 (UPI) -- Pop star Chappell Roan offered a 30-second preview of her new song, "The Subway," which tells the story of a relationship that came to a premature end.
Jessica Simpson performs new song 'Fade' on 'Today'
Music // 3 days ago
Jessica Simpson performs new song 'Fade' on 'Today'
July 23 (UPI) -- Jessica Simpson performed on "Today" as part of the Citi Concert Series. She released her EP "Nashville Canyon, Pt. 1" in March and a single, "Fade," Tuesday.

Trending Stories

'Bold and the Beautiful' heads to Italy on Tuesday
'Bold and the Beautiful' heads to Italy on Tuesday
'Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' adds Iris Apatow
'Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' adds Iris Apatow
Zac Brown performs, talks Kendra Scott engagement on 'Today'
Zac Brown performs, talks Kendra Scott engagement on 'Today'
Famous birthdays for July 22: Willem Dafoe, Rhys Ifans
Famous birthdays for July 22: Willem Dafoe, Rhys Ifans
Travis Kelce posts photos with Taylor Swift for first time
Travis Kelce posts photos with Taylor Swift for first time

Follow Us