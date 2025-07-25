July 25 (UPI) -- Zac Brown is feeling "blessed" after his engagement to jewelry designer Kendra Scott.

The Zac Brown Band frontman, 46, discussed his next chapter when the band stopped by Today Friday.

"What are you going to get somebody that designs jewelry?" he teased, referencing her engagement ring. "But no it's incredible, incredible, so happy. We're so happy we found each other and we're blessed, so it just adds so much energy to everything else -- more to give to music, more to give to our families and everything so we're blessed."

The pair announced their decision to get married Wednesday after becoming red carpet official in May when they stepped out at the American Music Awards.

The couple each have children from prior relationships, and both have been married, previously.

Zac Brown Band is set to take the stage at the Las Vegas Sphere beginning in December to coincide with the release of their album Love & Fear.

Zac Brown performs on 'Today' in NYC