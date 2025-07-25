Trending
Music
July 25, 2025 / 1:30 PM

Zac Brown performs, talks Kendra Scott engagement on 'Today'

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Zac Brown Band performs on Today" on Friday. Frontman Zac Brown discussed his engagement to Kendra Scott. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Zac Brown Band performs on Today" on Friday. Frontman Zac Brown discussed his engagement to Kendra Scott. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- Zac Brown is feeling "blessed" after his engagement to jewelry designer Kendra Scott.

The Zac Brown Band frontman, 46, discussed his next chapter when the band stopped by Today Friday.

"What are you going to get somebody that designs jewelry?" he teased, referencing her engagement ring. "But no it's incredible, incredible, so happy. We're so happy we found each other and we're blessed, so it just adds so much energy to everything else -- more to give to music, more to give to our families and everything so we're blessed."

The pair announced their decision to get married Wednesday after becoming red carpet official in May when they stepped out at the American Music Awards.

The couple each have children from prior relationships, and both have been married, previously.

Zac Brown Band is set to take the stage at the Las Vegas Sphere beginning in December to coincide with the release of their album Love & Fear.

Zac Brown performs on 'Today' in NYC

Zac Brown Band performs on the NBC Today Show at Rockefeller Center in New York City on Friday, July 25, 2025. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Sombr releases '12 to 12' music video starring Addison Rae
Music // 1 hour ago
Sombr releases '12 to 12' music video starring Addison Rae
July 25 (UPI) -- Sombr released the song "12 to 12" and an accompanying music video starring Addison Rae on Thursday. He also performed on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Wednesday.
Marina releases 'I'm Not Hungry Anymore' for 'Froot' anniversary
Music // 2 hours ago
Marina releases 'I'm Not Hungry Anymore' for 'Froot' anniversary
July 25 (UPI) -- Welsh singer-songwriter Marina celebrated the 10th anniversary of her album "Froot" by releasing the previously-unreleased track "I'm Not Hungry Anymore."
Mariah Carey releases 'Sugar Sweet,' teases new album on 'Kimmel'
Music // 4 hours ago
Mariah Carey releases 'Sugar Sweet,' teases new album on 'Kimmel'
July 25 (UPI) -- Mariah Carey dropped a new single, "Sugar Sweet," with Shenseea and Kehlani. The song appears on her album "Here for it All, which she teased on "Kimmel."
Jazz musician Chuck Mangione dies at 84
Music // 23 hours ago
Jazz musician Chuck Mangione dies at 84
July 24 (UPI) -- Grammy Award-winning jazz icon Chuck Mangione died at home Tuesday. He died of natural causes in his sleep, according to multiple reports. He was 84 years old.
Swedish band Ghost perform 'Lachryma' on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 1 day ago
Swedish band Ghost perform 'Lachryma' on 'Tonight Show'
July 24 (UPI) -- Swedish rock band Ghost appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to play their song "Lachryma," from their recently-released album, "Skeletá."
Jennifer Lopez releases 'Birthday' song on her 56th birthday
Music // 1 day ago
Jennifer Lopez releases 'Birthday' song on her 56th birthday
July 24 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lopez is celebrating her 56th birthday with new music -- a song and visualizer for "Birthday," which she first performed on her "Up All Night' tour.
Los Bukis honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Music // 1 day ago
Los Bukis honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
July 24 (UPI) -- Mexican pop band Los Bukis was memorialized with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Wednesday in Los Angeles for its contributions to the recording industry.
Chappell Roan teases new song, 'The Subway,' with 30-second preview
Music // 1 day ago
Chappell Roan teases new song, 'The Subway,' with 30-second preview
July 23 (UPI) -- Pop star Chappell Roan offered a 30-second preview of her new song, "The Subway," which tells the story of a relationship that came to a premature end.
Jessica Simpson performs new song 'Fade' on 'Today'
Music // 2 days ago
Jessica Simpson performs new song 'Fade' on 'Today'
July 23 (UPI) -- Jessica Simpson performed on "Today" as part of the Citi Concert Series. She released her EP "Nashville Canyon, Pt. 1" in March and a single, "Fade," Tuesday.
Heavy metal pioneer Ozzy Osbourne dies at 76
Music // 2 days ago
Heavy metal pioneer Ozzy Osbourne dies at 76
July 22 (UPI) -- Heavy metal pioneer and reality TV star Ozzy Osbourne has died just weeks after playing his farewell show with Black Sabbath, his family confirmed. He was 76.

Trending Stories

Anne Burrell's cause of death ruled a suicide
Anne Burrell's cause of death ruled a suicide
'Captain America' director's cut, new Adkins, Zaror at Big Bad Fest
'Captain America' director's cut, new Adkins, Zaror at Big Bad Fest
Travis Kelce posts photos with Taylor Swift for first time
Travis Kelce posts photos with Taylor Swift for first time
Jazz musician Chuck Mangione dies at 84
Jazz musician Chuck Mangione dies at 84
'Battlefield 6' trailer brings fight to Brooklyn, N.Y., and beyond
'Battlefield 6' trailer brings fight to Brooklyn, N.Y., and beyond

Follow Us