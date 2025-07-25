July 25 (UPI) -- Sombr released the song "12 to 12" and an accompanying music video starring Addison Rae on Thursday.

The "Diet Pepsi" singer dances beneath a disco ball before she joins Sombr on the dance floor in the music video.

Sombr also performed his song "Undressed," which dropped March 21, on Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday.

He appeared on the stage behind a mirror before singing to an apparent love who'd lost interest.

"I'm looking at you and you're looking at me, but the glimmer in your eyes is saying you want to leave," he sang.

His new music arrives ahead of the North American leg of his Late Nights & Young Romance Tour, which winds down in Los Angeles Oct. 28.