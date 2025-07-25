Trending
Music
July 25, 2025 / 9:23 AM

Mariah Carey releases 'Sugar Sweet,' teases new album on 'Kimmel'

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Mariah Carey released the new song "Sugar Sweet" and discussed her forthcoming album on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 4 | Mariah Carey released the new song "Sugar Sweet" and discussed her forthcoming album on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- Mariah Carey is back with new music.

The "We Belong Together" singer, 56, dropped her new single "Sugar Sweet" with Shenseea and Kehlani on Friday ahead of her Sept. 26 album, Here for it All.

She talked about her upcoming release on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday with guest host Fortune Feimster.

Feimster asked the icon why she waited seven years to release a new album. Carey last released Caution in 2018.

"Really I was just getting it together. I would make like four songs and then be like, 'We can start making an album now,' and then I would never do it. And then I got up to like you know 10 songs and we were basically ready with an album," the singer said.

The album has three covers, and 11 songs, including the previously released "Type Dangerous."

Mariah Carey turns 56: a look back

Mariah Carey won Top Pop Artist at the Billboard Music Awards on December 3, 1991. Earlier that year, her album self-titled album topped the Billboard charts. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Jazz musician Chuck Mangione dies at 84
Music // 19 hours ago
Jazz musician Chuck Mangione dies at 84
July 24 (UPI) -- Grammy Award-winning jazz icon Chuck Mangione died at home Tuesday. He died of natural causes in his sleep, according to multiple reports. He was 84 years old.
Swedish band Ghost perform 'Lachryma' on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 22 hours ago
Swedish band Ghost perform 'Lachryma' on 'Tonight Show'
July 24 (UPI) -- Swedish rock band Ghost appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to play their song "Lachryma," from their recently-released album, "Skeletá."
Jennifer Lopez releases 'Birthday' song on her 56th birthday
Music // 22 hours ago
Jennifer Lopez releases 'Birthday' song on her 56th birthday
July 24 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lopez is celebrating her 56th birthday with new music -- a song and visualizer for "Birthday," which she first performed on her "Up All Night' tour.
Los Bukis honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Music // 1 day ago
Los Bukis honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
July 24 (UPI) -- Mexican pop band Los Bukis was memorialized with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Wednesday in Los Angeles for its contributions to the recording industry.
Chappell Roan teases new song, 'The Subway,' with 30-second preview
Music // 1 day ago
Chappell Roan teases new song, 'The Subway,' with 30-second preview
July 23 (UPI) -- Pop star Chappell Roan offered a 30-second preview of her new song, "The Subway," which tells the story of a relationship that came to a premature end.
Jessica Simpson performs new song 'Fade' on 'Today'
Music // 1 day ago
Jessica Simpson performs new song 'Fade' on 'Today'
July 23 (UPI) -- Jessica Simpson performed on "Today" as part of the Citi Concert Series. She released her EP "Nashville Canyon, Pt. 1" in March and a single, "Fade," Tuesday.
Heavy metal pioneer Ozzy Osbourne dies at 76
Music // 2 days ago
Heavy metal pioneer Ozzy Osbourne dies at 76
July 22 (UPI) -- Heavy metal pioneer and reality TV star Ozzy Osbourne has died just weeks after playing his farewell show with Black Sabbath, his family confirmed. He was 76.
Dead & Company's Golden Gate Park concert to screen in theaters
Music // 3 days ago
Dead & Company's Golden Gate Park concert to screen in theaters
July 21 (UPI) -- Dead & Company will stream their Aug. 3 Golden Gate Park performance live. Bob Weir, John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, Jeff Chimenti and Mickey Hart will perform.
Blackpink's 'Jump' music video inspired by the group's 'fervor'
Music // 3 days ago
Blackpink's 'Jump' music video inspired by the group's 'fervor'
July 21 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Blackpink gives fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the making of their "Jump" music video in a new featurette that arrived Monday.
TXT releases new EP, 'Beautiful Stranger' music video
Music // 3 days ago
TXT releases new EP, 'Beautiful Stranger' music video
July 21 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band TXT released a new EP, titled "The Star Chapter: Together," on Monday. They also dropped a music video for "Beautiful Strangers."

Trending Stories

Anne Burrell's cause of death ruled a suicide
Anne Burrell's cause of death ruled a suicide
'Captain America' director's cut, new Adkins, Zaror at Big Bad Fest
'Captain America' director's cut, new Adkins, Zaror at Big Bad Fest
'Battlefield 6' trailer brings fight to Brooklyn, N.Y., and beyond
'Battlefield 6' trailer brings fight to Brooklyn, N.Y., and beyond
Swedish band Ghost perform 'Lachryma' on 'Tonight Show'
Swedish band Ghost perform 'Lachryma' on 'Tonight Show'
Wrestler, reality TV icon Hulk Hogan dies at 71
Wrestler, reality TV icon Hulk Hogan dies at 71

Follow Us