July 25 (UPI) -- Welsh singer-songwriter Marina celebrated the 10th anniversary of her album Froot by releasing the previously-unreleased track "I'm Not Hungry Anymore."

The song dates from the era of the Froot recordings, but never saw official release until hitting digital platforms Friday to coincide with its inclusion on the "10 Year Anniversary Version" of the album, which also released Friday.

"Originally released in 2015, Froot was a turning point in Marina's career, showcasing her songwriting and artistic independence," Marina's website states.

The album was released under the stage name Marina and the Diamonds, which the singer has since dropped in favor of simply Marina.

Marina's latest album, Princess of Power, released June 6.