Trending
Music
July 24, 2025 / 8:40 AM

Los Bukis honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Members of Mexican pop group Los Bukis are joined by family members and friends during an unveiling ceremony honoring them with the 2,817th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Members of Mexican pop group Los Bukis are joined by family members and friends during an unveiling ceremony honoring them with the 2,817th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 24 (UPI) -- Mexican pop band Los Bukis was memorialized with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Wednesday for its contributions to the recording industry.

The dedication ceremony took place on Hollywood Boulevard and featured actor Demian Bichir and host Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias.

Los Bukis initially consisted of cousins Marco Antonio and Joel Solis. Eventually, the band grew to include Marco Ibarra, Arturo Martinez, Alfonso Bugarini, Eusebio Chivo Cortes, Roberto Guadarrama, Javier Solis, Pedro Sanchez and Jose "Pepe" Guadarrama.

They are known for their breakout album Falso Amor, which arrived in 1975, and went on a comeback stadium tour in 2021.

"Their iconic discography has been part of the soundtrack of the Mexican experience for over 20 years and we're happy to give them the flowers they deserve," said Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez in a statement.

Band members Solis, Cortes, Guadarrama, Marco Antonio and Joel Solis, Sanchez and Pepe Guadarrama attended the ceremony Wednesday.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Chappell Roan teases new song, 'The Subway,' with 30-second preview
Music // 17 hours ago
Chappell Roan teases new song, 'The Subway,' with 30-second preview
July 23 (UPI) -- Pop star Chappell Roan offered a 30-second preview of her new song, "The Subway," which tells the story of a relationship that came to a premature end.
Jessica Simpson performs new song 'Fade' on 'Today'
Music // 20 hours ago
Jessica Simpson performs new song 'Fade' on 'Today'
July 23 (UPI) -- Jessica Simpson performed on "Today" as part of the Citi Concert Series. She released her EP "Nashville Canyon, Pt. 1" in March and a single, "Fade," Tuesday.
Heavy metal pioneer Ozzy Osbourne dies at 76
Music // 1 day ago
Heavy metal pioneer Ozzy Osbourne dies at 76
July 22 (UPI) -- Heavy metal pioneer and reality TV star Ozzy Osbourne has died just weeks after playing his farewell show with Black Sabbath, his family confirmed. He was 76.
Dead & Company's Golden Gate Park concert to screen in theaters
Music // 2 days ago
Dead & Company's Golden Gate Park concert to screen in theaters
July 21 (UPI) -- Dead & Company will stream their Aug. 3 Golden Gate Park performance live. Bob Weir, John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, Jeff Chimenti and Mickey Hart will perform.
Blackpink's 'Jump' music video inspired by the group's 'fervor'
Music // 2 days ago
Blackpink's 'Jump' music video inspired by the group's 'fervor'
July 21 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Blackpink gives fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the making of their "Jump" music video in a new featurette that arrived Monday.
TXT releases new EP, 'Beautiful Stranger' music video
Music // 2 days ago
TXT releases new EP, 'Beautiful Stranger' music video
July 21 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band TXT released a new EP, titled "The Star Chapter: Together," on Monday. They also dropped a music video for "Beautiful Strangers."
Charli XCX marries 1975 drummer George Daniel
Music // 3 days ago
Charli XCX marries 1975 drummer George Daniel
July 21 (UPI) -- "Party 4 U" singer Charli XCX is officially married. The music artist confirmed the news after wedding The 1975 drummer George Daniel in London Saturday.
Tyler, the Creator releases new album 'Don't Tap the Glass'
Music // 3 days ago
Tyler, the Creator releases new album 'Don't Tap the Glass'
July 21 (UPI) -- Rapper Tyler, the Creator released his ninth album, "Don't Tap the Glass," on Monday. The Grammy-winning musician's last record was 2024's "Chromakopia."
Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' tops album chart for 8th week
Music // 4 days ago
Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' tops album chart for 8th week
July 19 (UPI) -- Morgan Wallen's "I'm the Problem" is the No. 1 album in the U.S. for an eighth week. Wallen's "One Thing at a Time" and "Dangerous" also made the Top 10.
Trisha Yearwood talks 16th studio album, performs on 'Today'
Music // 5 days ago
Trisha Yearwood talks 16th studio album, performs on 'Today'
July 18 (UPI) -- Trisha Yearwood released her 16th studio album, "The Mirror " on Friday, and took to the "Today" City Concert stage to perform new songs and old favorites.

Trending Stories

'All of Us Are Dead' Season 2 in production at Netflix
'All of Us Are Dead' Season 2 in production at Netflix
Brandy Norwood, daughter Sy'Rai Smith star in Lifetime Christmas film
Brandy Norwood, daughter Sy'Rai Smith star in Lifetime Christmas film
'Nightingale' film with Dakota, Elle Fanning to open in 2027
'Nightingale' film with Dakota, Elle Fanning to open in 2027
'The Savant' photos: Jessica Chastain plays undercover investigator
'The Savant' photos: Jessica Chastain plays undercover investigator
'Wednesday' renewed for Season 3
'Wednesday' renewed for Season 3

Follow Us