July 24, 2025 / 10:32 AM

Jennifer Lopez releases 'Birthday' song on her 56th birthday

By Jessica Inman
Jennifer Lopez is celebrating her birthday with a new song. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
July 24 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lopez is celebrating her 56th birthday with new music.

The singer and actress released the song "Birthday" and an accompanying visualizer on Wednesday.

The video features footage from her Up All Night Tour, which continues through Aug. 10 and includes stops in Abu Dhabi and Istanbul.

Lopez dances in the visualizer in a silver-sequined bodysuit with matching boots and sings that "every day is my birthday."

The song comes just months ahead of Lopez's musical film Kiss of the Spider Woman, which arrives in theaters Oct. 10 and also stars Diego Luna.

Jennifer Lopez turns 56: a look back

Actress Jennifer Lopez arrives at the MTV Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on May 30, 1998. Lopez was nominated for Best Female Performance and Best Kiss for "Out of Sight." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

