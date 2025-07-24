Trending
July 24, 2025 / 10:54 AM

Swedish band Ghost perform 'Lachryma' on 'Tonight Show'

By Ben Hooper
July 24 (UPI) -- Swedish rock band Ghost appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon to play their song "Lachryma," from their recently-released album, Skeletá.

The band, dressed in their iconic skeleton-inspired masks and costumes, joined Fallon on Wednesday night's episode.

Ghost recently released their album Skeletá, which they announced on Instagram with a "message from the clergy."

"We wish to inform you that the message is spreading. The faithful are multiplying. Skeletá, the album, is here," the post said.

