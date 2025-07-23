Trending
July 23, 2025 / 12:06 PM

Jessica Simpson performs new song 'Fade' on 'Today'

By Jessica Inman
Jessica Simpson performs on NBC's "Today" show in New York City on Wednesday. Photo by Angelina Katsanis/UPI
1 of 5 | Jessica Simpson performs on NBC's "Today" show in New York City on Wednesday. Photo by Angelina Katsanis/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- Jessica Simpson performed on Today as part of the show's Citi Concert Series Wednesday.

The singer, 45, released an EP, Nashville Canyon, Pt.1 in March, and dropped the single "Fade" on Tuesday.

"I know that I was ready," she said of her new music. "I went to Nashville, I felt just a calling to just use my voice again, in a whole different way. Like, I was working on the collection for so long and still am, but I don't know there's just something inside of me that always has to sing and now I'm ready to be doing on stage in front of people again. But I just took a break, you know?"

Simpson also discussed a new clothing collection she designed, which includes denim and accessories.

In addition to her music, Simpson released her memoir Open Book in 2021.

In January of this year, she and her husband, Eric Johnson announced their separation. They share three children -- Ace Knute, Maxwell and Birdie Mae.

Jessica Simpson performs on NBC's 'Today'

Jessica Simpson performs on NBC's "Today" in New York City on July 23, 2025. Photo by Angelina Katsanis/UPI | License Photo

