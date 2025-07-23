Trending
Music
July 23, 2025 / 3:43 PM

Chappell Roan teases new song, 'The Subway,' with 30-second preview

By Ben Hooper
Share with X
Chappell Roan shared a 30-second preview of her new song, "The Subway." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 4 | Chappell Roan shared a 30-second preview of her new song, "The Subway." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- Pop star Chappell Roan offered a 30-second preview of her new song, "The Subway," which tells the story of a failed relationship.

The song preview, posted to YouTube on Wednesday, features a still image of wigs while Roan, aka Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, looks back on her ended relationship.

"Made you the villain / Evil for just moving on / I see your shadow / I see it even with the lights off / I made a promise, if in four months this feeling ain't gone / Well, [expletive] this city, I'm movin' to Saskatchewan," Roan sings.

The pop star's creative director, Ramisha Sattar, also teased the song in her Instagram stories, with a clip of the song accompanied by video of a Saskatchewan license plate.

Ads spotted on telephone poles in New York indicate the song is likely to be released Aug. 1. The posters feature an image of Roan's face with the caption, "Going through a breakup? Get bangs!"

The image of Roan on the poster has a bread tag in her hair, reading: "Best Before August 1."

Grammy Awards: Taylor Swift, Chappell Roan walk the red carpet

Taylor Swift arrives for the 67th annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 2, 2025. Swift was nominated for six Grammys including Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Jessica Simpson performs new song 'Fade' on 'Today'
Music // 3 hours ago
Jessica Simpson performs new song 'Fade' on 'Today'
July 23 (UPI) -- Jessica Simpson performed on "Today" as part of the Citi Concert Series. She released her EP "Nashville Canyon, Pt. 1" in March and a single, "Fade," Tuesday.
Heavy metal pioneer Ozzy Osbourne dies at 76
Music // 1 day ago
Heavy metal pioneer Ozzy Osbourne dies at 76
July 22 (UPI) -- Heavy metal pioneer and reality TV star Ozzy Osbourne has died just weeks after playing his farewell show with Black Sabbath, his family confirmed. He was 76.
Dead & Company's Golden Gate Park concert to screen in theaters
Music // 2 days ago
Dead & Company's Golden Gate Park concert to screen in theaters
July 21 (UPI) -- Dead & Company will stream their Aug. 3 Golden Gate Park performance live. Bob Weir, John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, Jeff Chimenti and Mickey Hart will perform.
Blackpink's 'Jump' music video inspired by the group's 'fervor'
Music // 2 days ago
Blackpink's 'Jump' music video inspired by the group's 'fervor'
July 21 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Blackpink gives fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the making of their "Jump" music video in a new featurette that arrived Monday.
TXT releases new EP, 'Beautiful Stranger' music video
Music // 2 days ago
TXT releases new EP, 'Beautiful Stranger' music video
July 21 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band TXT released a new EP, titled "The Star Chapter: Together," on Monday. They also dropped a music video for "Beautiful Strangers."
Charli XCX marries 1975 drummer George Daniel
Music // 2 days ago
Charli XCX marries 1975 drummer George Daniel
July 21 (UPI) -- "Party 4 U" singer Charli XCX is officially married. The music artist confirmed the news after wedding The 1975 drummer George Daniel in London Saturday.
Tyler, the Creator releases new album 'Don't Tap the Glass'
Music // 2 days ago
Tyler, the Creator releases new album 'Don't Tap the Glass'
July 21 (UPI) -- Rapper Tyler, the Creator released his ninth album, "Don't Tap the Glass," on Monday. The Grammy-winning musician's last record was 2024's "Chromakopia."
Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' tops album chart for 8th week
Music // 4 days ago
Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' tops album chart for 8th week
July 19 (UPI) -- Morgan Wallen's "I'm the Problem" is the No. 1 album in the U.S. for an eighth week. Wallen's "One Thing at a Time" and "Dangerous" also made the Top 10.
Trisha Yearwood talks 16th studio album, performs on 'Today'
Music // 5 days ago
Trisha Yearwood talks 16th studio album, performs on 'Today'
July 18 (UPI) -- Trisha Yearwood released her 16th studio album, "The Mirror " on Friday, and took to the "Today" City Concert stage to perform new songs and old favorites.
Ozzy Osbourne concert film to screen in theaters in 2026
Music // 5 days ago
Ozzy Osbourne concert film to screen in theaters in 2026
July 18 (UPI) -- Ozzy Osbourne's final concert with Black Sabbath is coming to the silver screen. "Back to the Beginning: Ozzy's Final Bow" arrives in theaters in 2026.

Trending Stories

Heavy metal pioneer Ozzy Osbourne dies at 76
Heavy metal pioneer Ozzy Osbourne dies at 76
'All of Us Are Dead' Season 2 in production at Netflix
'All of Us Are Dead' Season 2 in production at Netflix
Famous birthdays for July 23: Slash, Edie McClurg
Famous birthdays for July 23: Slash, Edie McClurg
'Nightingale' film with Dakota, Elle Fanning to open in 2027
'Nightingale' film with Dakota, Elle Fanning to open in 2027
Movie review: Confusing tone hinders 'Fantastic Four: First Steps'
Movie review: Confusing tone hinders 'Fantastic Four: First Steps'

Follow Us