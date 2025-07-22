Trending
Music
July 22, 2025 / 3:12 PM

Heavy metal pioneer Ozzy Osbourne dies at 76

By Ben Hooper
Share with X
Ozzy Osbourne has died at the age of 76. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI
1 of 3 | Ozzy Osbourne has died at the age of 76. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- Heavy metal pioneer Ozzy Osbourne has died just weeks after playing his farewell show with Black Sabbath, his family confirmed. He was 76.

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," Osbourne's family confirmed in statement. "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

Osbourne, who had Parkinson's disease, played his final show earlier this month in Birmingham, England, with Black Sabbath bandmates Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward, as well as special guests including Metallica, Guns n' Roses and Aerosmith's Steven Tyler.

Mercury Studios announced a film of the concert, titled Back to the Beginning: Ozzy's Final Bow, will have a movie theater run beginning in 2026.

Osbourne, nicknamed "The Prince of Darkness," was born John Michael Osbourne on Dec. 3, 1948, in Birmingham. He played in multiple bands with Butler, a bassist and lyricist, before they became founding members of Black Sabbath in 1969.

The singer, who struggled with addiction, was fired from Black Sabbath in April 1979, but maintained a successful solo career in the ensuing decades. He reunited with the band in 2011, and served as vocalist for the album 13 in 2013.

In 2002, Osbourne, his wife, Sharon, and their kids, Kelly and Jack, became household names when MTV reality series The Osbournes chronicled their day-to-day lives. The show aired until 2005.

Black Sabbath played a final show on July 5, with Osbourne seated throughout the performance. The band performed hits from across Osbourne's career, including "Crazy Train," "Iron Man" and "Mama, I'm Coming Home."

Osbourne is survived by Sharon, Kelly and Jack, as well as his children Louis John, Elliot Kingsley and Jessica Starshine from his first marriage to Thelma Riley.

Notable deaths of 2025

Ozzy Osbourne
Ozzy Osbourne arrives for the Tribeca Film Festival Premiere of "God Bless Ozzy Osbourne" at the BMCC Tribeca PAC in New York on April 24, 2011. The legendary singer and media personality died at age 76 on July 22, 2025. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Dead & Company's Golden Gate Park concert to screen in theaters
Music // 1 day ago
Dead & Company's Golden Gate Park concert to screen in theaters
July 21 (UPI) -- Dead & Company will stream their Aug. 3 Golden Gate Park performance live. Bob Weir, John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, Jeff Chimenti and Mickey Hart will perform.
Blackpink's 'Jump' music video inspired by the group's 'fervor'
Music // 1 day ago
Blackpink's 'Jump' music video inspired by the group's 'fervor'
July 21 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Blackpink gives fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the making of their "Jump" music video in a new featurette that arrived Monday.
TXT releases new EP, 'Beautiful Stranger' music video
Music // 1 day ago
TXT releases new EP, 'Beautiful Stranger' music video
July 21 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band TXT released a new EP, titled "The Star Chapter: Together," on Monday. They also dropped a music video for "Beautiful Strangers."
Charli XCX marries 1975 drummer George Daniel
Music // 1 day ago
Charli XCX marries 1975 drummer George Daniel
July 21 (UPI) -- "Party 4 U" singer Charli XCX is officially married. The music artist confirmed the news after wedding The 1975 drummer George Daniel in London Saturday.
Tyler, the Creator releases new album 'Don't Tap the Glass'
Music // 1 day ago
Tyler, the Creator releases new album 'Don't Tap the Glass'
July 21 (UPI) -- Rapper Tyler, the Creator released his ninth album, "Don't Tap the Glass," on Monday. The Grammy-winning musician's last record was 2024's "Chromakopia."
Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' tops album chart for 8th week
Music // 3 days ago
Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' tops album chart for 8th week
July 19 (UPI) -- Morgan Wallen's "I'm the Problem" is the No. 1 album in the U.S. for an eighth week. Wallen's "One Thing at a Time" and "Dangerous" also made the Top 10.
Trisha Yearwood talks 16th studio album, performs on 'Today'
Music // 4 days ago
Trisha Yearwood talks 16th studio album, performs on 'Today'
July 18 (UPI) -- Trisha Yearwood released her 16th studio album, "The Mirror " on Friday, and took to the "Today" City Concert stage to perform new songs and old favorites.
Ozzy Osbourne concert film to screen in theaters in 2026
Music // 4 days ago
Ozzy Osbourne concert film to screen in theaters in 2026
July 18 (UPI) -- Ozzy Osbourne's final concert with Black Sabbath is coming to the silver screen. "Back to the Beginning: Ozzy's Final Bow" arrives in theaters in 2026.
Katseye releases new version of 'Monster High' theme song
Music // 4 days ago
Katseye releases new version of 'Monster High' theme song
July 18 (UPI) -- Girl group Katseye is teaming up with Mattel's "Monster High," beginning with a single and music video for a new version of the show's theme song "Fright Song."
Noah Cyrus performs 'Way of the World' on 'Late Show'
Music // 4 days ago
Noah Cyrus performs 'Way of the World' on 'Late Show'
July 18 (UPI) -- Singer Noah Cyrus performed her new song "Way of the World" on "The Late Show" Thursday. The song is from her album "I Want My Loved Ones to Go With Me."

Trending Stories

Caitriona Balfe, Fiona Shaw, more join 'Sense and Sensibility' remake
Caitriona Balfe, Fiona Shaw, more join 'Sense and Sensibility' remake
Reports: 'Cosby Show' icon Malcolm-Jamal Warner dies at 54
Reports: 'Cosby Show' icon Malcolm-Jamal Warner dies at 54
Celebrities mourn 'friend' and 'special soul' Malcolm-Jamal Warner
Celebrities mourn 'friend' and 'special soul' Malcolm-Jamal Warner
Channel 4 announces two-part Taylor Swift documentary
Channel 4 announces two-part Taylor Swift documentary
Josh Johnson joins 'The Daily Show' hosting rotation
Josh Johnson joins 'The Daily Show' hosting rotation

Follow Us