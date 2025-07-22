Heavy metal pioneer Ozzy Osbourne dies at 76

July 22 (UPI) -- Heavy metal pioneer Ozzy Osbourne has died just weeks after playing his farewell show with Black Sabbath, his family confirmed. He was 76.

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," Osbourne's family confirmed in statement. "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

Osbourne, who had Parkinson's disease, played his final show earlier this month in Birmingham, England, with Black Sabbath bandmates Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward, as well as special guests including Metallica, Guns n' Roses and Aerosmith's Steven Tyler.

Mercury Studios announced a film of the concert, titled Back to the Beginning: Ozzy's Final Bow, will have a movie theater run beginning in 2026.

Osbourne, nicknamed "The Prince of Darkness," was born John Michael Osbourne on Dec. 3, 1948, in Birmingham. He played in multiple bands with Butler, a bassist and lyricist, before they became founding members of Black Sabbath in 1969.

The singer, who struggled with addiction, was fired from Black Sabbath in April 1979, but maintained a successful solo career in the ensuing decades. He reunited with the band in 2011, and served as vocalist for the album 13 in 2013.

In 2002, Osbourne, his wife, Sharon, and their kids, Kelly and Jack, became household names when MTV reality series The Osbournes chronicled their day-to-day lives. The show aired until 2005.

Black Sabbath played a final show on July 5, with Osbourne seated throughout the performance. The band performed hits from across Osbourne's career, including "Crazy Train," "Iron Man" and "Mama, I'm Coming Home."

Osbourne is survived by Sharon, Kelly and Jack, as well as his children Louis John, Elliot Kingsley and Jessica Starshine from his first marriage to Thelma Riley.

