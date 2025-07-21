July 21 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band TXT is back with new music.

The group, formally known as Together X Tomorrow, released a new EP, titled The Star Chapter: Together, on Monday. They also dropped a music video for "Beautiful Strangers," the second track on the project.

The music video features TXT members Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HUENINGKAI running, dancing and standing in a circle holding hands.

"It's strange yet beautiful -- even shattered glass seems to glisten," the K-pop stars sing. "Your broken wings and my horn, scars, just like tattoos -- they're proof of our love."

The group released their first single of 2025, "Love Language," in May.

They dropped the EP The Star Chapter: Sanctuary in November.

The Star Chapter: Together also includes the songs "Upside Down Kiss," "Ghost Girl," "Sunday Driver," "Dance with You," "Take my Half," "Bird of Night" and "Song of the Stars."