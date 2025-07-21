Trending
Music
July 21, 2025 / 11:57 AM

Blackpink's 'Jump' music video inspired by the group's 'fervor'

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Blackpink shared the behind-scenes-footage from their most recent music video on Monday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Blackpink shared the behind-scenes-footage from their most recent music video on Monday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 21 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Blackpink is giving fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the making of the music video for "Jump," their first single of 2025.

An approximately 8-minute video shows K-pop stars Lisa, Rose, Jennie and Jisoo as they run through a city street and dance while suspended in the air, before a green screen.

"There are a lot of green screens here. It's a lot of post," says director Dave Meyers in the featurette. "Sometimes the post allows you to keep up with the pace of the song."

"Some of these setups were inspired by the fervor of Blackpink coming back together," he added. "You know, it's exciting and the fans are gonna freak out and that's because they've got Blackpink on the mind, because they're back. It's very exciting to have them all together. It's an exciting moment."

The "Jump" music video, released earlier this month, shows the pop stars appear on billboards, and the song overtakes the entire city as everyone begins dancing.

Blackpink, currently on their Deadline tour through January, released their album Born Pink in 2022.

Separately, the singers have released solo projects.

K-pop stars walk the red carpet

Lisa, of Blackpink, arrives on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards at the UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y., on September 11, 2024. Lisa recently released a performance video for her solo single "Moonlit Floor." Photo by Derek C. French/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

TXT releases new EP, 'Beautiful Stranger' music video
Music // 1 hour ago
TXT releases new EP, 'Beautiful Stranger' music video
July 21 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band TXT released a new EP, titled "The Star Chapter: Together," on Monday. They also dropped a music video for "Beautiful Strangers."
Charli XCX marries 1975 drummer George Daniel
Music // 2 hours ago
Charli XCX marries 1975 drummer George Daniel
July 21 (UPI) -- "Party 4 U" singer Charli XCX is officially married. The music artist confirmed the news after wedding The 1975 drummer George Daniel in London Saturday.
Tyler, the Creator releases new album 'Don't Tap the Glass'
Music // 3 hours ago
Tyler, the Creator releases new album 'Don't Tap the Glass'
July 21 (UPI) -- Rapper Tyler, the Creator released his ninth album, "Don't Tap the Glass," on Monday. The Grammy-winning musician's last record was 2024's "Chromakopia."
Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' tops album chart for 8th week
Music // 2 days ago
Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' tops album chart for 8th week
July 19 (UPI) -- Morgan Wallen's "I'm the Problem" is the No. 1 album in the U.S. for an eighth week. Wallen's "One Thing at a Time" and "Dangerous" also made the Top 10.
Trisha Yearwood talks 16th studio album, performs on 'Today'
Music // 2 days ago
Trisha Yearwood talks 16th studio album, performs on 'Today'
July 18 (UPI) -- Trisha Yearwood released her 16th studio album, "The Mirror " on Friday, and took to the "Today" City Concert stage to perform new songs and old favorites.
Ozzy Osbourne concert film to screen in theaters in 2026
Music // 2 days ago
Ozzy Osbourne concert film to screen in theaters in 2026
July 18 (UPI) -- Ozzy Osbourne's final concert with Black Sabbath is coming to the silver screen. "Back to the Beginning: Ozzy's Final Bow" arrives in theaters in 2026.
Katseye releases new version of 'Monster High' theme song
Music // 2 days ago
Katseye releases new version of 'Monster High' theme song
July 18 (UPI) -- Girl group Katseye is teaming up with Mattel's "Monster High," beginning with a single and music video for a new version of the show's theme song "Fright Song."
Noah Cyrus performs 'Way of the World' on 'Late Show'
Music // 3 days ago
Noah Cyrus performs 'Way of the World' on 'Late Show'
July 18 (UPI) -- Singer Noah Cyrus performed her new song "Way of the World" on "The Late Show" Thursday. The song is from her album "I Want My Loved Ones to Go With Me."
Anohni and the Johnsons play Tiny Desk Concert
Music // 3 days ago
Anohni and the Johnsons play Tiny Desk Concert
July 17 (UPI) -- NPR's Tiny Desk Concert series hosted British band Anohni and the Johnsons to play their songs "Why Am I Alive Now?," "Hopelessness" and "It Must Change."
Lewis Capaldi performs amid flowers in 'Survive' music video
Music // 3 days ago
Lewis Capaldi performs amid flowers in 'Survive' music video
July 17 (UPI) -- British singer Lewis Capaldi released a music video for his song "Survive" on Thursday, that shows him performing in an old home filled with pink flowers.

Trending Stories

'Superman' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
'Superman' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Ben Barnes: Fallen hero Tim wants new start in 'The Institute'
Ben Barnes: Fallen hero Tim wants new start in 'The Institute'
Billie Eilish collaborating with James Cameron on 3D project
Billie Eilish collaborating with James Cameron on 3D project
Famous birthdays for July 20: Judy Greer, Sandra Oh
Famous birthdays for July 20: Judy Greer, Sandra Oh
Final 'V.C. Andrews' book set for publication in October
Final 'V.C. Andrews' book set for publication in October

Follow Us