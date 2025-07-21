July 21 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Blackpink is giving fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the making of the music video for "Jump," their first single of 2025.

An approximately 8-minute video shows K-pop stars Lisa, Rose, Jennie and Jisoo as they run through a city street and dance while suspended in the air, before a green screen.

"There are a lot of green screens here. It's a lot of post," says director Dave Meyers in the featurette. "Sometimes the post allows you to keep up with the pace of the song."

"Some of these setups were inspired by the fervor of Blackpink coming back together," he added. "You know, it's exciting and the fans are gonna freak out and that's because they've got Blackpink on the mind, because they're back. It's very exciting to have them all together. It's an exciting moment."

The "Jump" music video, released earlier this month, shows the pop stars appear on billboards, and the song overtakes the entire city as everyone begins dancing.

Blackpink, currently on their Deadline tour through January, released their album Born Pink in 2022.

Separately, the singers have released solo projects.

