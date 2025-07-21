Trending
Dead & Company's Golden Gate Park concert to screen in theaters

By Jessica Inman
Dead &amp; Company will see their Aug. 3 concert livestream in select theaters. Photo courtesy of Dead &amp; Company
July 21 (UPI) -- Dead & Company will stream their Aug. 3 Golden Gate Park performance live in select theaters.

Band members Bob Weir, John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, Jeff Chimenti and Grateful Dead's Mickey Hart will perform in San Francisco Aug. 1, 2 and 3.

Only the Aug. 3 performance will live stream. All three nights have already sold out, according to a press release.

That show will also feature an appearance from Trey Anastasio of Phish.

The livestream shows will include "IMAX's signature immersive visuals and precisions sound," a press release states.

