Music
July 19, 2025 / 9:44 AM

Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' tops album chart for 8th week

By Karen Butler
Country singer Morgan Wallen's "I'm the Problem" tops the Billboard 200 album chart for an eighth, straight week. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
Country singer Morgan Wallen's "I'm the Problem" tops the Billboard 200 album chart for an eighth, straight week. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- Country star Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem is the No. 1 album in the United States for an eighth week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is the soundtrack to KPop Demon Hunters, followed by Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 3, SZA's SOS at No. 4 and Sabrina Carpenter's Short n'Sweet at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 6, Bad Bunny's Debi Tirar Mas Fotos at No. 7, Karol G's Tropicoqueta at No. 8, Toby Keith's 35 Biggest Hits at No. 9 and PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake's $ome $exy $ongs 4 U at No. 10.

