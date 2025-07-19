Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' tops album chart for 8th week

July 19 (UPI) -- Country star Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem is the No. 1 album in the United States for an eighth week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is the soundtrack to KPop Demon Hunters, followed by Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 3, SZA's SOS at No. 4 and Sabrina Carpenter's Short n'Sweet at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 6, Bad Bunny's Debi Tirar Mas Fotos at No. 7, Karol G's Tropicoqueta at No. 8, Toby Keith's 35 Biggest Hits at No. 9 and PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake's $ome $exy $ongs 4 U at No. 10.

