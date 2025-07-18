Trending
July 18, 2025 / 1:45 PM

Ozzy Osbourne concert film to screen in theaters in 2026

By Jessica Inman
Ozzy Osbourne performs in concert at Madison Square Garden in 2010. His final performance with Black Sabbath is the subject of an upcoming concert film from Mercury Studios. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI
1 of 3 | Ozzy Osbourne performs in concert at Madison Square Garden in 2010. His final performance with Black Sabbath is the subject of an upcoming concert film from Mercury Studios. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

July 18 (UPI) -- Ozzy Osbourne's final concert with Black Sabbath is coming to the silver screen.

Back to the Beginning: Ozzy's Final Bow will have a movie theater run beginning in 2026, Mercury Studios announced Friday.

The concert film aims to showcase "the raw power and emotional weight of Ozzy's final bow in his hometown of Birmingham," an official synopsis says.

"Presented as a love letter to Ozzy and the pioneering sound of Black Sabbath, the theatrical release will be a distilled version of the epic all-day event held at Villa Park," the description continues.

The feature will also incorporate "behind-the-scenes access and interviews."

The concert took place July 5 in Birmingham, England.

Mastodon, Metallica, Rival Sons, Anthrax, Guns n' Roses and Jack Black were all part of the celebration.

Osbourne, 76, is retiring from stage performances due to his Parkinson's disease.

Mercury Records previously live-streamed the event, which sold out in under 20 minutes.

