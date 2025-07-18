Trending
Music
July 18, 2025 / 2:45 PM

Trisha Yearwood talks 16th studio album, performs on 'Today'

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Trisha Yearwood performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Center in New York City on Friday. Her 16th studio album also dropped Friday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Trisha Yearwood performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Center in New York City on Friday. Her 16th studio album also dropped Friday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 18 (UPI) -- Trisha Yearwood is back with new music.

She released her 16th studio album, The Mirror, on Friday, and took to the Today City Concert stage to perform such songs as her new track "Bringing the Angels" and her 1991 hit "She's in Love with the Boy."

Yearwood, 60, shared that she co-wrote each of the 15 songs on her new album.

"It took some friends of mine who are great writers to say, 'You are a writer and we're gonna write,' and they really just kept at me to write and here we are," she said.

"I've made an incredible career of singing other people's songs," she added. "...It just feels like when you write them yourself, there's another layer and it's that you have to be a certain kind of vulnerable to do that... And I know I couldn't have done that earlier in my career."

In March, she was memorialized with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

She is also known for her Food Network show, Trisha's Southern Kitchen.

Trisha Yearwood performs live on NBC's 'Today'

Trisha Yearwood performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Center in New York City on July 18, 2025. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Ozzy Osbourne concert film to screen in theaters in 2026
Music // 1 hour ago
Ozzy Osbourne concert film to screen in theaters in 2026
July 18 (UPI) -- Ozzy Osbourne's final concert with Black Sabbath is coming to the silver screen. "Back to the Beginning: Ozzy's Final Bow" arrives in theaters in 2026.
Katseye releases new version of 'Monster High' theme song
Music // 2 hours ago
Katseye releases new version of 'Monster High' theme song
July 18 (UPI) -- Girl group Katseye is teaming up with Mattel's "Monster High," beginning with a single and music video for a new version of the show's theme song "Fright Song."
Noah Cyrus performs 'Way of the World' on 'Late Show'
Music // 5 hours ago
Noah Cyrus performs 'Way of the World' on 'Late Show'
July 18 (UPI) -- Singer Noah Cyrus performed her new song "Way of the World" on "The Late Show" Thursday. The song is from her album "I Want My Loved Ones to Go With Me."
Anohni and the Johnsons play Tiny Desk Concert
Music // 22 hours ago
Anohni and the Johnsons play Tiny Desk Concert
July 17 (UPI) -- NPR's Tiny Desk Concert series hosted British band Anohni and the Johnsons to play their songs "Why Am I Alive Now?," "Hopelessness" and "It Must Change."
Lewis Capaldi performs amid flowers in 'Survive' music video
Music // 23 hours ago
Lewis Capaldi performs amid flowers in 'Survive' music video
July 17 (UPI) -- British singer Lewis Capaldi released a music video for his song "Survive" on Thursday, that shows him performing in an old home filled with pink flowers.
Miley Cyrus struts 'Walk of Fame' in new music video
Music // 1 day ago
Miley Cyrus struts 'Walk of Fame' in new music video
July 17 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus has released a music video for her song "Walk of Fame" featuring Alabama Shakes' Brittany Howard. The track appears on "Something Beautiful."
Megan Moroney gets over an ex in '6 Months Later' music video
Music // 1 day ago
Megan Moroney gets over an ex in '6 Months Later' music video
July 16 (UPI) -- Megan Moroney sings about getting over her ex and reclaiming her power in song "6 Months Later." She released the music video for the track on Wednesday.
Clipse perform 'The Birds Don't Sing' on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 2 days ago
Clipse perform 'The Birds Don't Sing' on 'Tonight Show'
July 16 (UPI) -- Hip hop duo Clipse appeared on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" to perform "The Birds Don't Sing," a song from their new album, "Let God Sort Em Out."
Jonas Brothers release 'I Can't Lose,' song for Stand Up to Cancer
Music // 2 days ago
Jonas Brothers release 'I Can't Lose,' song for Stand Up to Cancer
July 16 (UPI) -- The Jonas Brothers released "I Can't Lose" and an accompanying music video Wednesday. The song supports Stand Up to Cancer in partnership with Mastercard.
Miley Cyrus won't tour 'Something Beautiful,' cites 'mental wellness'
Music // 3 days ago
Miley Cyrus won't tour 'Something Beautiful,' cites 'mental wellness'
July 15 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus explained why she isn't touring her recently released album, "Something Beautiful." The singer also shared how the project has brought her joy and fulfillment.

Trending Stories

Freida Pinto to lead Netflix's 'Unaccustomed Earth' adaptation
Freida Pinto to lead Netflix's 'Unaccustomed Earth' adaptation
Stephen Colbert announces 'Late Show' end as CBS blames finances
Stephen Colbert announces 'Late Show' end as CBS blames finances
Anohni and the Johnsons play Tiny Desk Concert
Anohni and the Johnsons play Tiny Desk Concert
Kate Beckinsale mourns death of mom Judy Loe: 'My dearest friend'
Kate Beckinsale mourns death of mom Judy Loe: 'My dearest friend'
Hawley cast Olyphant in 'Alien: Earth' to make up for 'Fargo' role
Hawley cast Olyphant in 'Alien: Earth' to make up for 'Fargo' role

Follow Us