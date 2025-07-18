July 18 (UPI) -- Girl group Katseye is teaming up with Mattel's Monster High, beginning with a new version of "Fright Song," the Monster High theme song.

A music video features Katseye members Sophia, Lara, Megan, Yoonchae and Manon dressed as mythical creatures from their different cultures.

Megan portrays the Huli Jing, a fox spirit, while Lara is the shapeshifter Rakshasa, Daniela portrays a werewolf and Sophia plays the vampire known as Manananggal.

Yoonchae portrays Jangsanbeom, or the white tiger, while Manon represents a sea monster.

They perform in various high school hallways and by lockers.

The collaboration also features dolls for each of the Katseye members.

"Katseye embodies our core values of Monster High -- bold creativity, fearless self-expression and a commitment to lifting up others. Katseye grew up as fans of the brand. We're thrilled that this collaboration brings our iconic Monster High anthem to life in a whole new way, while continuing our mission to create a world where everyone is proud to be their authentic self," said Mattel executive Krista Berger, in a statement, per Deadline.

The Monster High TV series starring Gabrielle Nevaeh Green, Courtney Lin and Iris Menas aired on Nickelodeon from 2022 to 2024.

Katseye dropped the album Beautiful Chaos in June, which contains five songs.

They recently released music videos for the songs "...Gnarly" and "Gabriela," which both appear on the EP.