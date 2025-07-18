Trending
Music
July 18, 2025 / 12:09 PM

Katseye releases new version of 'Monster High' theme song

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Lara Raj, Yoonchae, Daniela, Manon, Megan and Sophia, left to right, of Katseye attend the Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards in June. They are celebrating a new partnership with "Monster High" with a new music video. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI
Lara Raj, Yoonchae, Daniela, Manon, Megan and Sophia, left to right, of Katseye attend the Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards in June. They are celebrating a new partnership with "Monster High" with a new music video. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

July 18 (UPI) -- Girl group Katseye is teaming up with Mattel's Monster High, beginning with a new version of "Fright Song," the Monster High theme song.

A music video features Katseye members Sophia, Lara, Megan, Yoonchae and Manon dressed as mythical creatures from their different cultures.

Megan portrays the Huli Jing, a fox spirit, while Lara is the shapeshifter Rakshasa, Daniela portrays a werewolf and Sophia plays the vampire known as Manananggal.

Yoonchae portrays Jangsanbeom, or the white tiger, while Manon represents a sea monster.

They perform in various high school hallways and by lockers.

The collaboration also features dolls for each of the Katseye members.

"Katseye embodies our core values of Monster High -- bold creativity, fearless self-expression and a commitment to lifting up others. Katseye grew up as fans of the brand. We're thrilled that this collaboration brings our iconic Monster High anthem to life in a whole new way, while continuing our mission to create a world where everyone is proud to be their authentic self," said Mattel executive Krista Berger, in a statement, per Deadline.

The Monster High TV series starring Gabrielle Nevaeh Green, Courtney Lin and Iris Menas aired on Nickelodeon from 2022 to 2024.

Katseye dropped the album Beautiful Chaos in June, which contains five songs.

They recently released music videos for the songs "...Gnarly" and "Gabriela," which both appear on the EP.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Noah Cyrus performs 'Way of the World' on 'Late Show'
Music // 2 hours ago
Noah Cyrus performs 'Way of the World' on 'Late Show'
July 18 (UPI) -- Singer Noah Cyrus performed her new song "Way of the World" on "The Late Show" Thursday. The song is from her album "I Want My Loved Ones to Go With Me."
Anohni and the Johnsons play Tiny Desk Concert
Music // 19 hours ago
Anohni and the Johnsons play Tiny Desk Concert
July 17 (UPI) -- NPR's Tiny Desk Concert series hosted British band Anohni and the Johnsons to play their songs "Why Am I Alive Now?," "Hopelessness" and "It Must Change."
Lewis Capaldi performs amid flowers in 'Survive' music video
Music // 20 hours ago
Lewis Capaldi performs amid flowers in 'Survive' music video
July 17 (UPI) -- British singer Lewis Capaldi released a music video for his song "Survive" on Thursday, that shows him performing in an old home filled with pink flowers.
Miley Cyrus struts 'Walk of Fame' in new music video
Music // 21 hours ago
Miley Cyrus struts 'Walk of Fame' in new music video
July 17 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus has released a music video for her song "Walk of Fame" featuring Alabama Shakes' Brittany Howard. The track appears on "Something Beautiful."
Megan Moroney gets over an ex in '6 Months Later' music video
Music // 1 day ago
Megan Moroney gets over an ex in '6 Months Later' music video
July 16 (UPI) -- Megan Moroney sings about getting over her ex and reclaiming her power in song "6 Months Later." She released the music video for the track on Wednesday.
Clipse perform 'The Birds Don't Sing' on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 1 day ago
Clipse perform 'The Birds Don't Sing' on 'Tonight Show'
July 16 (UPI) -- Hip hop duo Clipse appeared on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" to perform "The Birds Don't Sing," a song from their new album, "Let God Sort Em Out."
Jonas Brothers release 'I Can't Lose,' song for Stand Up to Cancer
Music // 2 days ago
Jonas Brothers release 'I Can't Lose,' song for Stand Up to Cancer
July 16 (UPI) -- The Jonas Brothers released "I Can't Lose" and an accompanying music video Wednesday. The song supports Stand Up to Cancer in partnership with Mastercard.
Miley Cyrus won't tour 'Something Beautiful,' cites 'mental wellness'
Music // 2 days ago
Miley Cyrus won't tour 'Something Beautiful,' cites 'mental wellness'
July 15 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus explained why she isn't touring her recently released album, "Something Beautiful." The singer also shared how the project has brought her joy and fulfillment.
Bloc Party performs 'Banquet' at Tiny Desk concert
Music // 3 days ago
Bloc Party performs 'Banquet' at Tiny Desk concert
July 15 (UPI) -- Bloc Party performed their hit song "Banquet" during a new episode of NPR's Tiny Desk Concert series released Tuesday.
Aespa enters 'PUBG: Battlegrounds' video game in 'Dark Arts' film
Music // 3 days ago
Aespa enters 'PUBG: Battlegrounds' video game in 'Dark Arts' film
July 15 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Aespa enters the video game "PUBG: Battlegrounds" in their music video for "Dark Arts," which dropped Tuesday.

Trending Stories

Freida Pinto to lead Netflix's 'Unaccustomed Earth' adaptation
Freida Pinto to lead Netflix's 'Unaccustomed Earth' adaptation
Stephen Colbert announces 'Late Show' end as CBS blames finances
Stephen Colbert announces 'Late Show' end as CBS blames finances
Anohni and the Johnsons play Tiny Desk Concert
Anohni and the Johnsons play Tiny Desk Concert
Kate Beckinsale mourns death of mom Judy Loe: 'My dearest friend'
Kate Beckinsale mourns death of mom Judy Loe: 'My dearest friend'
Jeff Bridges joins Jared Leto in 'Tron: Ares' trailer
Jeff Bridges joins Jared Leto in 'Tron: Ares' trailer

Follow Us