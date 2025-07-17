Trending
Miley Cyrus struts 'Walk of Fame' in new music video

By Jessica Inman
Miley Cyrus ( L) and Maxx Morando arrive for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March. Cyrus dropped a new music video Thursday. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
July 17 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus has released a music video for her song "Walk of Fame," which features the Alabama Shakes frontwoman Brittany Howard.

The music video shows Cyrus strutting along the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame along in black boots and a short sliver dress.

The video comes on the heels of news that Cyrus will be memorialized with her own star in an upcoming ceremony.

The singer and actress recalled earlier this month how the Walk of Fame was a part of her life since childhood.

"When I first came to LA from Nashville as a little girl, my family would stay at a hotel on Hollywood Blvd. I would go on late night walks with my dad when no one would recognize him," she said on Instagram earlier this month, referring to music star Billy Ray Cyrus.

"Walk of Fame" appears on her album Something Beautiful, which dropped in May.

