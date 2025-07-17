Trending
Music
July 17, 2025 / 4:21 PM

Anohni and the Johnsons play Tiny Desk Concert

By Ben Hooper
July 17 (UPI) -- NPR's Tiny Desk Concert series hosted Anohni and the Johnsons to play three of their songs.

The British band opened their set for the intimate concert, which was released Thursday, with the song "Why Am I Alive Now?," from the 2023 album My Back Was a Bridge for You to Cross.

The band also played "Hopelessness," from the 2016 album of the same name, and "It Must Change" from My Back Was a Bridge for You to Cross.

Anohni recently wrapped up her European tour with a July 11 performance in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

