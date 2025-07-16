July 16 (UPI) -- Megan Moroney sings about getting over her ex an in her new song "6 Months Later."

Moroney, 27, appears in the music video for the track, which dropped Wednesday, wearing a hot pink robe and hot pink rollers.

On a small television, an advertisement appears for "Karma Now! Hotline, which promises "guaranteed results within six months" for anyone who has "been cheated on, lied to, manipulated and/or gaslit."

Moroney calls the hotline and gets revenge on her ex, from curdling his milk to sabotaging his date. As the song continues, Moroney reclaims her power singing, "what doesn't kill you calls you six months later."

She previously collaborated with Kenny Chesney on "You Had to be There," which dropped in May.

Her album Am I Okay? and a deluxe version arrived in 2024.