Music
July 16, 2025 / 9:50 AM

Jonas Brothers release 'I Can't Lose,' song for Stand Up to Cancer

By Jessica Inman
The Jonas Brothers performs on stage during the Official Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix in 2023. They released a new song Wednesday. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
1 of 5 | The Jonas Brothers performs on stage during the Official Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix in 2023. They released a new song Wednesday. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

July 16 (UPI) -- The Jonas Brothers are back with new music.

The trio released the song "I Can't Lose" and an accompanying music video Wednesday. The track supports Stand Up to Cancer in partnership with Mastercard.

"I Can't Lose" is described as "a song about love, strength and showing up for the people you love," and will appear on the band's upcoming album Greetings From Your Hometown, which is due Aug. 8.

"'I Can't Lose' is a song we hope can carry different meanings for everyone who hears it and, for those who need it, a reminder of their own strength," the Jonas Brothers said in a statement.

The music video shows the band performing for a group of fans on a rooftop.

Greetings From Your Hometown will also include the previously released songs "Love Me to Heaven," "No Time to Talk" and "Slow Motion."

The group consists of Joe Jonas, 35, Kevin Jonas, 37, and Nick Jonas, 32.

Nick Jonas turns 30: a look back

Nick Jonas performs with the Jonas Brothers in concert at the Mizner Park Amphitheater in Boca Raton, Fla., on April 13, 2007. The band released their first album titled "It's About Time" in 2006. Photo by Martin Fried/UPI | License Photo

