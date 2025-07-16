Trending
July 16, 2025 / 1:41 PM

Clipse perform 'The Birds Don't Sing' on 'Tonight Show'

By Ben Hooper
Pusha T and his brother, Malice, appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" to perform their song "The Birds Don't Sing." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 4 | Pusha T and his brother, Malice, appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" to perform their song "The Birds Don't Sing." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 16 (UPI) -- Hip hop duo Clipse appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon to perform "The Birds Don't Sing, a song from their recent album, Let God Sort Em Out.

Clipse, aka Gene "Malice" and Terrence "Pusha T" Thornton, joined Fallon on Tuesday night's show to perform the song, which is a tribute to their parents, Mildred Thornton and Gene Elliott Thornton Sr., who died months apart in 2021.

The brothers rapped the verses to the song while surrounded by projected images of their parents.

A female vocalist accompanied the duo to sing the song's chorus, which is performed on the album by John Legend.

Let God Sort Em Out, Clipse's first new album in 16 years, released Friday in stores and digital platforms.

