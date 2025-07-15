Trending
July 15, 2025 / 1:55 PM

Miley Cyrus won't tour 'Something Beautiful,' cites 'mental wellness'

By Jessica Inman
Miley Cyrus won't tour her album "Something Beautiful" to prioritize her "mental wellness," she said. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 4 | Miley Cyrus won't tour her album "Something Beautiful" to prioritize her "mental wellness," she said. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 15 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus is opening up about why she isn't touring her recently released album, Something Beautiful.

The singer and former Hannah Montana actress discussed her decision on Good Morning America Tuesday.

"I do have the physical ability and I have the opportunities to tour," Cyrus said. "I wish I had the desire, but I don't. I also don't think that there is actually an infrastructure that supports artists."

"It's really hard to maintain sobriety when you're on the road, which is a really important kind of pillar of stability in my life," she continued, adding that "it's really hard to keep mental wellness on tour."

Something Beautiful arrived in May, two years after Cyrus' album Endless Summer Vacation, which arrived in 2023.

Her accompanying musical film and visual album dropped June 12.

Cyrus called the project "fabulous" and "super joyful."

"I'm in ultimate kind of fulfillment with this project, the music itself, the film -- I'm just really proud of the outcome," she said.

Miley Cyrus' career: Music, fashion, red carpets

Miley Cyrus arrives at the Teen Choice Awards in Universal City, Calif., on August 20, 2006. Cyrus' breakout role in "Hannah Montana" debuted on Disney Channel earlier that year. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

