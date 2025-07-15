July 15 (UPI) -- British singer Lewis Capaldi performed and discussed his return to Glastonbury Festival on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon Monday.

Capaldi, 28, performed his new song "Survive," which he released in June. The stage was covered in flowers as he sang about his commitment to keep trying, despite the difficulties he might face.

In 2022, he was diagnosed with Tourette syndrome, and in 2023 he opened up about his mental health struggles in the Netflix documentary Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now.

On Monday, he detailed what it was like preparing for this year's Glastonbury performance.

"In the lead up to it, I was like this is horrific. I made a terrible decision, and then I went out and then we did it, and it was really beautiful and lovely, and it went exactly as how I hoped. And it was, yeah, probably the best day of my life," he said.

The performance was especially meaningful because, as he put it, "the first time did not go well."

"I had what the children would refer to as a bit of a menty-B, a mental breakdown on stage," he explained. "I have Tourette's and stuff, so I used to tic quite a lot. I still do tic, but I used to do this thing with my shoulder, and it became really uncontrollable and I had a panic attack, and all this stuff on stage, at Glastonbury, and I couldn't finish the song."

He released the album Broken By Desire to be Heavenly Sent in 2023.