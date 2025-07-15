July 15 (UPI) -- British rockers Bloc Party performed their hit song "Banquet" during a new episode of NPR's Tiny Desk Concert series released Tuesday.

The song appears on their debut album, Silent Alarm, which dropped in 2005.

Their set list also included "Signs" and "Mercury," which appear on their 2008 album Intimacy, and "Blue," from their 2023 EP, The High Life.

Lead vocalist Kele Okereke played guitar alongside Russell Lissack.

Harry Deacon and Louise Bartle provided background vocals, with Deacon on bass, keyboard and glockenspiel, and Bartle on drums.

"This is a big deal for us, you know," Okereke said between songs. "NPR has introduced me to so much great music."