July 15 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Aespa enters the video game PUBG: Battlegrounds in their music video for "Dark Arts," which dropped Tuesday.

The song was originally featured in a "Dark Arts" film released July 9 to mark launch of the K-pop group's collaboration with the battle royale multiplayer game.

The game includes an Aespa Emote Stage, Desert Dome, Rest Stop and Crop Field, and those updates will be reflected for console players Thursday.

The full "Dark Arts" video released Tuesday shows Aespa evade cars and motorcycles swerving through the video game's desert landscape.

As the video continues, viewers see guns with the word "Aespa" written on them.

Aespa released "Dirty Work," their first single of 2025, in June.

