July 14, 2025 / 1:50 PM

NCT Dream releases new EP, 'Chiller' music video

By Jessica Inman
July 14 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band NCT Dream is back with new music.

The K-pop group released the 9-track EP Go Back to the Future on Monday, as well as a music video for the song "Chiller" the same day.

A music video for "BTTF" dropped Tuesday.

The "Chiller" music video shows NCT Dream members Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle and Jisung dancing in what appears to be a video game.

"Nowhere, nowhence I'm that chiller," they sing. "Cutting through the chaos -- thriller. Look close, look close, closely, I'm that stunner."

In "BTTF," the K-pop stars appear to be hosting a meeting before before flying skateboards crash through the windows.

The video shows them "tunneling through time."

