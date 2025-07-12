Music
July 12, 2025 / 9:40 AM

'I'm the Problem' tops U.S. album chart for 7th week

By Karen Butler
Country star Morgan Wallen's "I'm the Problem" is No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart for a seventh week. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
Country star Morgan Wallen's "I'm the Problem" is No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart for a seventh week. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- Country star Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem is the No. 1 album in the United States for a seventh week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Lorde's Virgin, followed by the soundtrack to KPop Demon Hunters at No. 3, KATSEYE's Beautiful Chaos at No. 4 and Karol G's Tropicoqueta at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 6, SZA's SOS at No. 7, Playboi Carti's Music at No. 8, Sabrina Carpenter's Short n'Sweet at No. 9 and Russ' W!LD at No. 10.



